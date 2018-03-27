Injured Veterans Exercise and Bond During Bike Tour Around Coronado Island

"One warrior came all the way from Corona," Anthony said, "which is pretty far from San Diego. That's some motivation. All that way to support and be with his fellow warriors."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. For many veterans, it can be difficult knowing how to overcome challenges and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military. WWP programs offer settings that provide opportunities for warriors to rekindle those bonds.

"Riding through the city portion of Coronado Island was challenging because of the auto and foot traffic, but biking the open 26 miles on the Silver Strand was nice and relaxing for me," Anthony said. "Previously, I took part in a Wounded Warrior Project kayak gathering, so I felt comfortable and familiar with this area around the bay. I'd like to ride a 100-miler in the future, as well as take part in a challenge ride. Some of the other warriors I met on this ride would probably join a longer ride, as well."

Activities like biking and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

To learn and see more about how WWP's programs and services connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org, and click on multimedia.

