Injured Veterans Take on Challenging Hike and Learn About Healthy Eating

"I love to hike, and being outdoors is very therapeutic for me," said Army veteran Desiree Gonzales. "I brought my 16-month-old son, and he's been hiking with me since he was two months old."

WWP program events like this give wounded warriors an opportunity to experience veteran peer support firsthand. These social gatherings connect them with fellow service members and their communities.

Afterward, hikers gathered to get to know others from their community better and learn how they could eat out and be healthy at the same time by selecting fresh ingredients that don't add up to major calories.

Activities like hiking and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"Wounded Warrior Project has provided me another chance to connect with people," Katherine said. "It's given me the opportunity to meet and get to know fellow veterans in my local area and helped me find some stability and confidence for attending new events and meeting new people."

"Wounded Warrior Project has empowered me to gain control of my life," Desiree said, "and help me step outside of my comfort zone."

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

