Inland Empire Veteran Finds a New Way to Combat Market Challenges and Buy Their Family Dream Home

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.A.F. Veteran Brandon Brooks found a creative new way for his family of seven to battle the real estate market forces and get into their dream home in Mentone, CA. The hard data demonstrates that despite Veterans wanting to buy homes, the market is increasingly resistant. Years of steadily rising interest rates and higher prices, matched with sellers' resistance to accept VA purchase offers has finally resulted in a decline in the number of Veterans buying homes with their VA loan. But Brooks and family found a way beat the odds.

"We wanted a home that really suited our family's needs. I wanted a shop on the property for my hobbies, and Becka and I wanted lots of open space for our five young kids to be able to play safely," said Brooks. "Prices just kept rising and homes in our price range were getting snapped up fast. It was very concerning and frustrating. When searching for a way to build a home, we discovered Peter."

"Brandon had high hopes for his family. His strong desire and his connections with his church community proved to be very valuable in delivering our Dreamweaver Home Purchase result for his family," said Peter Van Brady. On behalf of the Brooks family, Brady's company SoCalVAHomes.org actually negotiated and bought for cash, an ideal older home on ¾ an acre that needed work. Next, Brady paid for the renovations which Brooks and his contractor from his church performed. After the home was finished, Brady's company which only works with Veterans, financed the sale and transfer of the home using Brandon's VA loan benefit. Brady's company SoCalVAHomes.org calls this program the Dreamweaver Home Purchase Process. "We definitely wouldn't be in this home without Peter's passion and commitment to Veterans," said Brooks. From their new porch, the Brooks say, "This is not too good to be true!" in this 30 second video - click here -

"On some level, every Veteran is faced with differing degrees of challenges when using their VA loan to buy a home. With our unique programs, we're trying any and every way we can to reduce those barriers to home ownership for our active military and Veterans. And the data in the reports is showing those barriers are getting taller, because volumes are dropping," said Brady. The most recent VAn Brady Report for San Bernardino county shows VA home buyers accounted for 122 or 7.1% of the 1,712 financed home purchase transactions, down from 171 VA buyers the previous month, a 28.7% decline.

Peter Van Brady is author of Amazon's top selling book, Avoiding Mistakes & CRUSHING Your Deals Using Your VA Loan and creator of The VAn Brady Report, a monthly, data driven, local Veteran's Home Affordability Guide. Peter Van Brady and Brandon Brooks have formed a special bond through this and share a valuable, informative & fun story. To contact Peter and or Brandon, call or text Peter at: 949-212-8963.

SOURCE SoCalVAHomes.org

