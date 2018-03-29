Innovation Infographic: Focusing on Ways Credit Unions Innovate Using Technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezassi, an industry leader in innovation technology solutions, announced the publication of a valuable resource that outlines how credit unions are driving innovation with the help of cutting edge technology tools and automation, which is transforming how credit unions improve member retention and employee engagement to produce bottom-line results.

How Credit Unions Innovate: Using Crowdsourcing to Drive Innovation. Smart credit unions use Ezassi to become disruptors not disrupted. Innovation is a requirement in today’s business world and credit unions are no exception. By creating and implementing a clear plan, credit unions can create and nurture a culture of innovation that works to not only provide the best possible member experience, but also get the most out of each employee. Even Small Improvements Can Make a difference.

Today, credit unions are facing increasing pressure to change their culture and to be innovative. At NAFCU's Strategic Growth Conference, held earlier this month, this topic was at the forefront with their keynote speaker and Moven CEO, Brett King, speaking on how credit unions can stay ahead of the curve with innovative ideas for their bottom lines. With the help of innovation software technology, credit unions are meeting these challenges and enjoying unprecedented innovation.

Rivermark Community Credit Union, an Oregon-based company, serves as just one example of how the right software can play a vital role in overall success and produce measurable results. By running regular innovation technology challenges, Rivermark is making advancements across all areas of the organization. Using technology to cultivate an innovative mindset across their workforce, has led to better processes, products and solutions that improve the member experience and member retention. Employees are more engaged and empowered to introduce and pursue new ideas, which is transforming the organization and allowing employees to embrace an innovative culture.

According to the information Ezassi collected through direct work with credit unions:

Crowdsourcing should involve your entire crowd of innovators, from your employees to your customers.

Executing and launching eight to ten time-based challenges per year will greatly increase employee engagement and create an environment ripe for collaboration.

Small, incremental process improvements will yield significant ROI.

Offering rewards and recognition goes a long way to increase participation and spark innovation.

Using technology to automate the ideation process improves the workflow and allows for innovative ideas to reach the development phase faster.

To view the full infographic on credit union innovation, click here.

Ezassi offers four questions credit unions can ask themselves as they look to become disruptors in their space:

Are you tapping into your most valuable innovative resource? With innovation software, and the implementation of innovation challenges, you can simply and easily empower, engage and utilize your most valuable assets — your workforce. Do you have the technology, automation and resources to support your innovation program? Innovation software provides a powerful solution at a very low price point. On average, a challenge can be client-managed with a time commitment of less than four hours per week. How will you manage ideation and collaboration? Manage all aspects of ideation in one place. No more emails back and forth with documents in multiple locations (File Explorer, email, SharePoint, etc.). All documents and collaboration work is housed in one system and all content, including attachment content, is easily accessible and fully searchable. How will you capture and identify innovation ROI? ROI is captured with the idea submission, idea advancement and project implementation tools and can be viewed in reports, charts and graphs.

Ezassi, a leader in the world of innovation technology, is influencing how companies collaborate. Whether internal or external, the system offers advanced ideation and collaboration technology that enables organizations to launch projects instantly, solicit and accept ideas, and accelerate decision-making with high powered analytics, while also reducing intellectual property (IP) risks inherent with social ideation, collaboration and co-design.

Today, Ezassi is responsible for driving internal and external innovation efforts among a wide range of industries that include: real estate, finance and banking, healthcare, consumer products and food and beverage. If you would like to learn more, visit www.ezassi.com or call 904.432.8315.

