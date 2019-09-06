Innovations in Renewable Energy, Fuel Cells, Electricity Distribution, and Energy Storage, 2019 Study

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Renewable Energy, Fuel Cells, Electricity Distribution, and Energy Storage" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Energy and Power Systems TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers innovations in energy storage covering various battery types such as lithium-sulfur, lithium NMC, and sodium-based. Apart from batteries, various other energy storage options such as electrochemical energy storage, thermal storage, and flywheel-based storage are also covered.



The applications for these include transportation, grid-scale energy storage, and demand response. Other energy storage options such as hydrogen-based storage are also covered. Developments that help with finding useful end-of-life options for batteries are also discussed. Enhancing solar power production and using solar to create sustainable fuels are among the other developments in this issue of EPS.



Production of liquid hydrocarbon fuels from solar energy for maritime and aviation applications is an interesting idea discussed. The use of advanced power electronics to increase solar energy yield is the other area covered. The utilization of new VPP tools for grid stabilization is another area of discussion.

The Energy and Power Systems TOE provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid-state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas.



Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.

The Energy and Environment cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os7vyv



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

