Innovative Company Has Modernized the Plant Buying Experience

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lively Root, is revolutionizing the system by offering the most holistic, direct, eco-friendly, and efficient online plant buying experience.

Who Are They?

Lively Root is a small-batch horticultural brand that offers a direct, farm-to-you experience. They believe it's Plant First! They guarantee the healthiest and happiest plants possible, lovingly grown, hand-selected, and carefully packed from the nursery to the customer.

Lively Root is a resource that knows life is better with plants in it. That's why they offer a huge selection of plants, soil, fertilizer, care tips, articles, collections, and more. The goal is to be the best place to buy plants online while developing into a Home Garden Center that meets the needs for today's modern consumer.

Innovative Solutions for Plant Lovers

Lively Root understands that there are many challenges for individuals when it comes to purchasing plants online. They have solutions for a variety of problems that arise.

Navigating online plant purchases can be very challenging. From terrible packaging to no directions, long shipping times, and overall bad customer experiences. The Lively Root solution is to give an excellent experience from the moment a consumer clicks on the website until the live plant is healthy and happy in your space.

Their large plant selection also offers fun 4-pack bundles!

A Unique Shipping Experience

They developed a package made from eco-friendly products and that can be 100% recycled in order to achieve an environmentally focused system.

Once purchased, consumers will receive an email acknowledgment and UPS tracking number after the plant has shipped with a targeted delivery date.

Lively Root saw that when shipping to cold weather consumers do not have many options. They are the only online plant delivery company that has meticulous packaging techniques to ensure your live plant arrives in excellent condition.

They want to make sure customers are set up for success from the moment they buy plants online. Their goal is to ensure that the experience is enjoyable from the moment the plant is unpacked to the time it's placed in the Green Space.

Lively Root are plant enthusiasts that enable you to lively up your world.

