Innovative PTSD Program For First Responders Provides Convenient, Confidential Treatment

PTSD is pervasive among our nation's military personnel and first responders. These Heroes often suffer in silence and despair, fearing the stigma associated with seeking help and sometimes seeing suicide as the only way out. The Journal of Occupational Health reported 20% of firefighters and paramedics have PTSD. The suicide rate of first responders is more than 10 times the general population rate. More firefighters and police officers commit suicide because of PTSD than are killed in the line of duty.

eHome Heroes uses online "face-to-face" video counseling, Deep Mind Insight™ quality metrics, and the Sixth Sense™ counselor performance model to provide a convenient, confidential, highly effective alternative to traditional office-based PTSD programs. This online delivery affords Heroes a highly desired level of privacy and confidentiality that helps dispel the stigma of seeking treatment.

eHome's three-month, high engagement program encompasses multiple touch points each week – including individual and group counseling, educational tools, text check-ins and crisis texting when needed – giving participants an immersive experience that builds resilience and fast-tracks healing. Orlando attorney Mike Clelland was a fire fighter for 26 years, rising the ranks to Battalion Chief and working closely with the International Association of Fire Fighters. With this unique perspective, Mr. Clelland calls the eHome Heroes program "groundbreaking".

This unique approach goes beyond cognitive treatment and brings in skills and techniques to heal the body and build coping skills. Erik Sundquist, Clinical Director for eHH, says, "The body remembers and carries trauma long after an event occurs. Along with the mental pain of PTSD, physical pain is real and tangible as well. Our program is built upon a mind, body and soul approach, which includes techniques to help restore the central nervous system, calm the body and get back control over the psychological and physical manifestations of PTSD."

Brad Rex, President and CEO of eHome Heroes says, "PTSD is treatable. Our program measures the level of PTSD and tailors treatment appropriately. We quantitatively show improvement. Our number one goal is to treat and beat PTSD. We help our heroes receive the counseling services they need to be mission ready in life and live again."

