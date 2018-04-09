Innovative Renewable Energy Training Launches for Earth Day

DALLAS, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day 2018, Tonex, a leading technology training provider, is offering a new class in renewable energy to be held April 17-20 in Plano, Texas.

The Tonex Renewable Energy Certificate, A Renewable Energy Training Program is a four-day training course covering many aspects of renewable energy. This innovative workshop is intended to help engineers, technicians, analysts, managers, planners as well as non-engineering professionals stay current in the accelerating field of renewable energy.

Wind energy capacity is expected to increase another 52 gigawatts since 2013 by 2020

"It's not a coincidence that the new renewable energy course will begin a few days before Earth Day this year," said Charles Alexi, Senior Consultant at Tonex. "At Tonex, we created the Renewable Energy Training program because we believe that renewable energy brings a lot of benefits to Earth and the people who live on it."

"Lowering global warming, improved public health, economic benefits, stable energy prices, reliability and resilience among other things," continues Alexi.

"Renewable energy will not run out – ever," said Shawn McLaughlin, a Senior Consultant at Tonex specializing in Power and Energy. " Other sources of energy are finite and will someday be depleted. This is good energy for our children's children's children."

Renewable energy is a form of clean energy that is provided by natural sources present in nature and include solar, wind, hydro, biofuel and geothermal.

The momentum behind renewable energy sources is strong. According to recent research provided by the International Energy Agency (IEA), wind and solar capacity is tenfold what it was a decade ago.

Last October, Fortune reported that about 18 percent of all electricity in the United States was produced by renewable sources in 2017, up from 15 percent the previous year. Multiple sources predict by 2020 about one-quarter of the world's energy is expected to be produced by renewable types; over half by 2040.

Earth Day began in 1970 against a backdrop of polluted cities under attack by industrial sludge and fumes from massive V8 sedans and their appetite for leaded gas.

