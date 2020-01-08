InnovatorMD Global Summit 2020 to Showcase the Work of 40 of the World's Top Physician Innovators

40+ physician speakers, 20 healthcare startups and 4 physician workshops

A focus on Physician Innovation with an all-physician speaker panel

The only physician oriented conference around JP Morgan conference

An educational program with 8 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits

The InnovatorMD Global Summit 2020 is designed to create an exciting learning experience in the physician innovation space. The physician community welcomed it with enthusiastic response evidenced by attendees buying up the tickets in a record time. "We are very encouraged by the overwhelming response of the physician innovation community. We want to make this the best physician innovation event there is," said Dr. Uli K. Chettipally, President of InnovatorMD, the main sponsor and creator of the event, referring to the number of speakers and participants who are coming to this event. "The physicians are stressed out due to heavy workload and burnout. There is a tremendous need for a community networking and learning experience that provides fresh perspectives," said Dr. Brajesh Agrawal, the Chair of InnovatorMD Global Summit 2020.

The topics for this conference are as varied as the elite cadre of speakers. Covering topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Care Delivery Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Learning Health System, Physician Wellness and Social Media, it is bound to address multiple areas of interest among the physician community. The 20 healthcare startups were handpicked to showcase the breadth of innovation and entrepreneurship that is happening now in the industry. They cover medical device, biotech, digital health and technology-enabled care areas.

For more information about the event, go to www.IGS2020.com

About InnovatorMD

InnovatorMD is a healthcare innovation company founded by Uli K. Chettipally, MD, MPH, a physician and a pioneer in technology-enabled care, to spread innovation from a physician's perspective. InnovatorMD recognizes that physicians play a crucial role in healthcare as the scientific leaders, clinical teachers, care providers and patient advocates, which puts them in the center of innovation that is happening in the healthcare industry. Physician innovators develop new science and technology, teach new methods, deliver innovative approaches to care and advance positive outcomes for patients. InnovatorMD supports physician innovators by promoting their work through written word, presentation videos, live events and one on one consultations. InnovatorMD Global Summit is a live annual event of InnovatorMD, a platform for physician innovators to share their ideas, projects, and ventures to spread awareness and build thought leadership. The attendees gain knowledge and skills by learning, teaching and networking with like-minded physicians.

SOURCE InnovatorMD

