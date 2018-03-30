Inovonics Introduces the EN7580 TapWatch Gateway and TapWatch Cloud

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks, announces the release of its new EN7580 TapWatch Gateway and TapWatch Cloud, providing multifamily housing (MFH) property owners and utility billing companies with the reliability of Inovonics submetering hardware and the anytime, anywhere access of the cloud.
With TapWatch, utility billing providers can directly access utility usage data for integration into billing software, or manually access the data through the cloud-based application in support of their utility billing operations. Benefits include:
- No software to install
- Streamlines installation and maintenance
- Simplifies site take overs, requiring no network keys
- Enables reads on demand, no scheduler required
"By moving TapWatch into the cloud, customers benefit from the reliability of Inovonics submetering hardware with anytime, anywhere access to reads data," said Scott Fincher, senior product manager for Inovonics. "Plus, with the ability to update both the TapWatch Gateway and Cloud over the air, utility billing providers can expect to see a steady stream of enhancements throughout 2018 to include diagnostic capabilities, and even the opportunity to leverage additional transmitters for things like detecting water from leaking appliances or monitoring vacant units."
