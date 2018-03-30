With TapWatch, utility billing providers can directly access utility usage data for integration into billing software, or manually access the data through the cloud-based application in support of their utility billing operations. Benefits include:

No software to install

Streamlines installation and maintenance

Simplifies site take overs, requiring no network keys

Enables reads on demand, no scheduler required

"By moving TapWatch into the cloud, customers benefit from the reliability of Inovonics submetering hardware with anytime, anywhere access to reads data," said Scott Fincher, senior product manager for Inovonics. "Plus, with the ability to update both the TapWatch Gateway and Cloud over the air, utility billing providers can expect to see a steady stream of enhancements throughout 2018 to include diagnostic capabilities, and even the opportunity to leverage additional transmitters for things like detecting water from leaking appliances or monitoring vacant units."

For more information, please contact Nikki Williams by email at nwilliams@inovonics.com or by phone at 303-209-7219.

About Inovonics

Inovonics, celebrating 30 years of commercial wireless leadership, provides wireless intrusion and mobile duress devices, senior living and submetering transmitters, environmental sensors, and receivers for integration into a variety of application specific hardware and software. Supporting installation of thousands of devices across a campus, the EchoStream family of high-power repeaters combine to create an intelligent mesh-like network extending the range of wireless coverage for commercial buildings. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

Contact: Nikki Williams

Marketing Communication Manager

nwilliams@inovonics.com

303-209-7219

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovonics-introduces-the-en7580-tapwatch-gateway-and-tapwatch-cloud-300622169.html

SOURCE Inovonics

Related Links

http://www.inovonics.com

