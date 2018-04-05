Insect Pest Control Market Worth 17.60 Billion USD by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 93 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 186 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Insect Pest Control Market"

The market gained importance as the increased chances of insect vector-based disease outbreaks coupled with the suitable environment changes for the growth of harmful insects, due to the climate change phenomenon, paved the way for the adoption of insect control methods in both commercial and residential areas.

Mosquito control is estimated to be the most important insect control for the Insect Pest Control Market

Mosquito control is projected to be the fastest-growing insect control services from 2017 to 2023. The demand for mosquito control services has been growing strongly in developing markets with large areas of unhygienic pockets such as in the Asia Pacific and RoW regions. The prevalence of harmful diseases such as dengue, Zika virus, and malaria strengthened the need for effective measures from national public health authorities to control the proliferation of mosquitoes.

The chemical segment, by control method, dominated the market with the largest share in 2016

In 2016, the popularity of chemical control methods among professional pest control service providers and animal health clinics is projected to play an important role in the market demand. Insecticides are preferred by pest controllers due to their ease of application and effectiveness.

The residential segment is projected to be the fasting-growing application over the next six years

The strong growth in the demand from the residential segment has been due to the growing awareness among public households for pest control and preventive measures against termites and bed bugs in developed markets such as North America and Europe.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Insect Pest Control Market in 2016

The significant demand for pest control services in commercial establishments (such as hotels and restaurants) and industries (such as food processing and pharmaceutical sectors) has been an important factor for the performance of the North American market.

The report Insect Pest Control Market includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. The competitive landscaping of control product manufacturers, such as Bayer (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), and FMC Corporation (US), Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan), and ADAMA (Israel), as well as service providers, such as Rentokil Initial (UK), Ecolab (US), The Terminix International Company (US), Arrow Exterminators (US), Ensystex (US), and Rollins, (US), are provided in this study.

