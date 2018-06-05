Inside the June/July Issue of AARP The Magazine: Willie Nelson - An American Icon Interview with the 'Honest Outlaw'

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The first in a series of "American Icon" exclusive interviews, Willie Nelson reflects on his life's trajectory from small-town Texas to the country music mecca of Nashville, the friends he made along the way and his focus on only the essential things in life. With a rich, varied, textured life well-lived and career spanning over 50 years, he is one of the biggest stars in country music. Bob Dylan tells ATM, "I thought he was a genius then, and I think the same thing now."

Now 85, the country music star opens up to ATM about life, death, Frank Sinatra, Hank Williams and Elvis. The outspoken musical legend has also endured his share of heartache, from the tragic death of a son to three failed marriages. Even with a 32-million-dollar IRS tax bill and drug busts weighing him down, he pulled himself up by the bootstraps and carried on. When questioned about his secret to life, Nelson says, "It's simple. Do what you want to do. If I don't want to do it, forget it. But if I do want to do it, get out of my goddamn way."

The June/July ATM also includes intriguing articles about entertainment, money, culture and health.

Entertainment

Storytellers-in-Chief – In an exclusive interview with ATM, President Bill Clinton and best-selling novelist James Patterson discuss their collaboration on their new political thriller, The President is Missing. Plus: an exclusive excerpt.

Best Places to Live

Thinking about moving? ATM lists ten awesome towns that boast lower-cost homes, safe streets, great parks, good restaurants, healthy economies and access to urban adventures. Check out the best places to live under $40,000 a year.

Money

The unbreakable '10 Commandments' outlining 'The thou shalt not dos and don'ts' will enable you to be a better steward of your money. Ignore them and, well, there will be hell to pay. Check out Allan Roth's common sense advice to stay financially secure.

Outsmart Fraud

Did you know that placing a "freeze" on your credit is by far the most effective way to prevent identity theft? AARP's Fraud expert, Doug Shadel guides you through a simple step-by-step process to freeze your credit data! Check out "The Big Freeze."

Investigative Report

Cancer can attack more than your body and mind. It can also destroy your bank account. Even the best health insurance might not protect you. In Broke From Cancer, ATM uncovers the shockingly large financial fallout that can follow a cancer diagnosis and highlights tips on how to protect your finances.

Health

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But do you go for high-fiber cereal or oatmeal? An egg sandwich or breakfast burrito? Bacon or Sausage? Determine your breakfast IQ with ATM's 'Eat this' or 'Skip that' quiz to make a smarter food choice to start your day.

My #MeToo Moment

For fifty years she refused to confront one of the worst moments in her life. However, writer Robin Western opens up and tells her story in ATM. Learn how the #MeToo movement helped to poignantly recall a violent assault within the context of a cultural shift and generational divide.

The A List

Six terrific things to do in June and July, from what to read and watch, to garage sale pointers from the experts. Also in the A List, what does the movie, Uncle Drew, starring basketball great Shaquille O'Neal, have to do with retirement? To learn more, check out AARP's latest PSA campaign AceYourRetirement.org.

