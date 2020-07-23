Insights into the Gift Cards Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gift Cards Market by Card Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report projects that the global gift cards market size was valued at $619.25 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,922.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2020 to 2027.



North America is the highest revenue contributor across the globe; owing to increase in government initiatives for the adoption of digital payments alternatives for cash in many sectors such as hospitality, banking, corporate institutions, and retailers.



A gift card is similar to a prepaid debit card that consists of a specific amount of money available that can be used for purchasing goods. Many gift cards have certain limit i.e. minimum and maximum initial loading amount, for example the minimum amount is $10 and maximum is $500. In most of the cases, gift cards are used to pay for a portion of a purchase with cash, debit or credit in order to balance the expense. As a precaution to mitigate the risk of losses, many gift cards are registered online, which allows the remaining balance to be tracked and frozen if a card is lost. Gift cards provide more security as compared to cash and are easily traceable, which can avoid fraudulent activity.



Rise in adoption of advance technology in the payment sector and A surge in awareness of digital payment across the globe drives the growth of the market. In addition, high adoption of smartphones and a rise in adoption of gift cards by corporate offices and financial institutions fuels the growth of the market. However, security concerns in respect to gift cards can hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, A surge in demand for gift cards from developing countries offers lucrative opportunities for the market growth globally.



The gift cards market is categorized on the basis of card type, end user and region. Depending on card type, the market is classified into open loop gift card and closed loop gift card. By End User, the market is analyzed across retail establishments and corporate institutions. By Region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.



The key players profiled in the gift cards market analysis are Amazon.com, Inc., American Express, Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., First Data Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., Givex Corporation, InComm Inc., NGC US, LLC, Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Paytronix Systems, Inc.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global gift cards market forecast along with the current & future gift cards market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the gift cards market.

The quantitative analysis of the gift cards market share for the period 2019-2027 is provided to determine the gift cards market potential.

Key Findings of the Study:



By card type, the open loop gift card segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the retail establishments segment accounted for the highest gift cards market share in 2019.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2019.

generated the highest revenue in 2019. By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Key Benefits

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4: Gift Cards Market, by Card Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Open Loop Gift Card

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Closed Loop Gift Card

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Gift Cards Market, by End-user

5.1. Overview

5.2. Retail Establishments

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Corporate Institutions

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Gift Cards Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.2.5. U. S. Gift Cards Market

6.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.2.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.3.12. Canada Gift Cards Market

6.2.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.2.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.3.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.3.5. UK Gift Cards Market

6.3.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.3.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.3.6. Germany Gift Cards Market

6.3.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.3.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.3.7. France Gift Cards Market

6.3.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.3.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.3.8. Netherlands Gift Cards Market

6.3.8.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.3.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.3.9. Spain Gift Cards Market

6.3.9.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.3.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.3.10. Italy Gift Cards Market

6.3.10.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.3.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.3.11. Nordic Countries

6.3.11.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.3.11.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.3.12. Rest of Europe Gift Cards Market

6.3.12.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.3.12.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.4.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.4.5. China Gift Cards Market

6.4.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.4.6. India Gift Cards Market

6.4.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.4.7. Japan Gift Cards Market

6.4.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.4.8. Australia Gift Cards Market

6.4.8.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.4.9. South Korea

6.4.9.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.4.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.3.12. Rest of Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Market

6.4.10.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.4.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.5.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.5.5. Latin America Gift Cards Market

6.5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.5.6. Middle East

6.5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.3.12. Rest of LAMEA Gift Cards Market

6.5.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Card Type

6.5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Amazon. Com, Inc.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executives

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Operating Business Segments

7.1.5. Product Portfolio

7.1.6. Business Performance

7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. America Express

7.3. Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

7.4. First Data Corporation

7.5. Fiserv, Inc.

7.6. Givex Corporation

7.7. Incomm Inc.

7.8. Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd

7.9. Ngc Us, LLC

7.10. Paytronix SysteMS, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwgtlm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

