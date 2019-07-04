Insights Into the Global Gypsum Board Market 2019-2024: Industry Performance, Recent Trends, Key Market Drivers & Challenges
DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gypsum Board Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report estimates that the market was worth US$ 22.4 Billion in 2018. Further, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 31.7 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.
This report provides a deep insight into the global gypsum board industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a gypsum board manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
The demand for gypsum boards is directly related to the growth of the construction sector, especially the commercial and the housing sectors. Currently, the Asia Pacific represents the world's largest market for gypsum boards followed by North America and Europe. Factors like-strong recovery in building construction spending in both developed and emerging markets, increasing demand for quality housing and better living conditions, large scale industrialization, and supporting government policies in major markets are expected to drive this market in the short and medium terms.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Gypsum Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Global Gypsum Board Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Price Analysis
6.3.1 Key Price Indicators
6.3.2 Price Structure
6.3.3 Price Trends
6.4 Market Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
6.7 Market Forecast
6.8 SWOT Analysis
6.8.1 Overview
6.8.2 Strengths
6.8.3 Weaknesses
6.8.4 Opportunities
6.8.5 Threats
6.9 Value Chain Analysis
6.9.1 Raw Material Procurement
6.9.2 Manufacturer
6.9.3 Marketing & Distribution
6.9.4 Retailer/Exporter
6.9.5 End-User
6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.10.1 Overview
6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.10.4 Degree of Competition
6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes
6.11 Customer Trends/Insights
6.11.1 Decision Making Process
6.11.2 Customer Preferences
6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
7 Gypsum Board Market: Performance of Key Regions
7.1 North America
7.2 Asia Pacific
7.3 Western Europe
7.4 Eastern Europe
7.5 Middle East and Africa
7.6 Central and South America
8 Gypsum Board Market by Product Type
8.1 Wallboard
8.2 Ceiling Board
8.3 Pre-decorated Board
8.4 Others
9 Gypsum Board Market by End-Use
9.1 Residential
9.2 Corporate
9.3 Commercial
9.4 Institutional
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Structure
10.2 Production Capacities of Key Players
11 Gypsum Board Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Machinery
12.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
12.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Other Capital Investments
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Taxation and Depreciation
14.5 Income Projections
14.6 Expenditure Projections
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Player Profiles
15.1 BNBM Group
15.2 Saint-Gobain
15.3 Knauf
15.4 Etex
15.5 USG Boral
15.6 Yoshino
