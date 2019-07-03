Insights Into the Global Industrial Tapes Market, 2019 - Forecast to 2024: Manufacturers are Increasingly Opting for Industrial Tapes Made With Natural Rubber & Acrylic
DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial tapes market reached a value of US$ 54.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 73.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
The extensive usage of industrial tapes in packaging, automotive, medical and construction sectors, owing to various favorable properties such as water/shock resistance and high peel and tensile strength, is the key factor driving the global market.
These tapes serve as a light-weight alternative to mechanical fasteners such as bolts and screws, while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a product and covering any visible joints and attachments. Furthermore, owing to their shock and water-resistant properties, they are widely utilized in the manufacturing of electrical equipment.
Furthermore, government policies are encouraging the production of zero-residue, eco-friendly and bio-degradable tapes with the aim to reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly opting for industrial tapes made with materials such as natural rubber and acrylic which are less harmful to the environment, thus further accelerating the market growth.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global industrial tapes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global industrial tapes industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the tape backing material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global industrial tapes industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global industrial tapes industry?
- What is the structure of the global industrial tapes industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global industrial tapes industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global industrial tapes industry?
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Industrial Tapes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Tape Backing Material
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by End-User
5.7 Market Breakup by Mode of Application
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Filament Tapes
6.2 Aluminum Tapes
6.3 Duct Tapes
6.4 Adhesive Transfer Tapes
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Tape Backing Material
7.1 Polypropylene
7.2 Paper
7.3 Polyvinyl Chloride
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Packaging Application
8.2 Masking/Protective Application
8.3 Electrical and Electronic Application
8.4 Specialized Application
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Manufacturing Industry
9.2 Automotive Industry
9.3 Construction Industry
9.4 Logistics Industry
9.5 Electrical Industry
9.6 Others
10 Market Breakup by Mode of Application
10.1 Pressure Sensitive Application
10.2 Solvent Based Application
10.3 Hot Melt-Based Application
10.4 Acrylic Based Application
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporation
16.3.2 H.B Fuller Company
16.3.3 Henkel AG & Company KGaA
16.3.4 Ashland Inc.
16.3.5 Sika AG
16.3.6 Saint Gobain S.A.
16.3.7 Eastman Chemical Company
16.3.8 The DOW Chemical Company
16.3.9 VON Roll Holding AG
16.3.10 The 3M Company
