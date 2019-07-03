Insights Into the Global Industrial Tapes Market, 2019 - Forecast to 2024: Manufacturers are Increasingly Opting for Industrial Tapes Made With Natural Rubber & Acrylic

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial tapes market reached a value of US$ 54.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 73.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

The extensive usage of industrial tapes in packaging, automotive, medical and construction sectors, owing to various favorable properties such as water/shock resistance and high peel and tensile strength, is the key factor driving the global market.

These tapes serve as a light-weight alternative to mechanical fasteners such as bolts and screws, while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a product and covering any visible joints and attachments. Furthermore, owing to their shock and water-resistant properties, they are widely utilized in the manufacturing of electrical equipment.

Furthermore, government policies are encouraging the production of zero-residue, eco-friendly and bio-degradable tapes with the aim to reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly opting for industrial tapes made with materials such as natural rubber and acrylic which are less harmful to the environment, thus further accelerating the market growth.

