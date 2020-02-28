Insights into the Global Surface Active Agents Market to 2023 - Outperform Competitors Using Forecast Data

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surface active agents market was worth $ 62.43 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and reach $98.28 billion by 2023.



The surface active agents market consist of sales of surface active agents and related services for usage in detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants in order to lower the surface tension. Surface active agents are majorly used in industries such as pharmaceutical, oil & gas, food & beverage, agriculture and clothes.



The surface active agents market covered in this report is segmented by type into non-ionic surfactants, anionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, cationic surfactants. It is also segmented by application into household detergent, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaner, food processing, oilfield chemical, agricultural chemical, textile, plastic, paint & coating, adhesive and others.



Increase in demand for surface active agents from various end user industries is driving the market. Surfactants in food industry are used as emulsifiers, which are important for the formation and stabilization of the food structure. Moreover, there is growing awareness of healthy food, which require bio-surfactants with high biodegradability and lower toxicity.



According to a research study on versatility of surfactants in food industries in 2018, biocompatible, biodegradable and non-toxic emulsion based formulations of surfactants have great potential for food preparation and processing applications. Moreover, globally, 50% of food surfactants produced is used in bakery products, indicating the amount of surface active agentss required. The rising demand from end user drives the surface active agents market.



Strict regulations imposed by government agencies is hindering the market growth. Surfactants cause environmental and health issues, which compels regulatory bodies such as United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) to monitor the manufacturing units of surfactants to keep the toxicity levels at permissible.



For instance, as per US Food & Drug Administration, CFR - Code of Federal Regulations Title 21, use of surfactant should not exceed 10 parts per million in the production of sodium chloride. An emulsifier should not exceed 0.1% of the finished frozen dessert for human consumption. Therefore, stringent policies on surfactants used in food industries hamper growth of the market.



Extra concentrated laundry detergents is becoming popular as it reduces water consumption. Companies are developing concentrated detergents which can save as much as 45 million gallons of water per year and also require less plastic for packaging and make transportation more energy-efficient. For example, Walmart's goal is to cut 25% of the water from every dose of laundry detergent by 2018. For major companies manufacturing extra concentrated laundry detergents include Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Company and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.



In 2018, Stepan company, an Illinois based company, completed the acquisition of surfactant production facility from BASF SE for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will support Stepan Company's strategy to expand in Latin America. BASF SE is a German company that specializes in producing chemicals used in broad range of industries.



Major players in the market are BASF SE, Clariant, Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Air Products and Chemicals (U.S.), E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co (U.S.), Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, Reliance Industries Ltd



Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Non-Ionic Surfactants; Anionic Surfactants; Amphoteric Surfactants; Cationic Surfactants 2) By Application: Household Detergent; Personal Care; Industrial & Institutional Cleaner; Food Processing; Oilfield Chemical; Agricultural Chemical; Textile; Plastic; Paint & Coating; Adhesive and Others

Companies Mentioned: BASF SE; Clariant; Akzo Nobel N.V. ( The Netherlands ); Air Products and Chemicals (U.S.); E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co (U.S.)

); Air Products and Chemicals (U.S.); E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co (U.S.) Countries: Brazil , China , France , Germany , India , Indonesia , Japan , South Korea , Russia , UK, USA and Australia

, , , , , , , , , UK, and Regions: Asia-Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East , Africa

, , , , , , Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



