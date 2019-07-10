Insights Into the World Market for Fava Beans (2019-2024): Adoption of Healthier Food Habits & Growing Intake of Legumes, Particularly in Emerging Countries, Spur Growth

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fava Beans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global fava beans market reached a volume of 4.85 Million Tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 1.34% during 2011-2018.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a fava beans processing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the fava beans industry and provides an in-depth analysis of the market, industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.



Market Drivers & Segment Analysis



Factors such as growing population, rising disposable incomes, adoption of healthier food habits and growing intake of legumes, particularly in emerging countries are currently driving the growth of the fava beans market.



This latest study has segmented the market on the basis of key regions. Currently, China represents the largest producer of fava beans accounting for more than one-third of the global production. China is followed by Ethiopia, Australia, France, Morocco, Egypt, United Kingdom, Germany, Peru and Italy.



The report has also covered some of the key exporting and importing countries in the global fava beans market. Australia represents the biggest exporter accounting for more than 40% of the total global export volumes. Australia is followed by France, United Kingdom, Ethiopia, the United States, Egypt, China, Canada, Lithuania and Latvia.



Among the top importing countries, Egypt represents the biggest importer of fava beans accounting for around 70% of the total global import volumes. Egypt is followed by Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Norway, Canada, Indonesia, Spain, United Arab Emirates, France and Italy.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fava Beans Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 Imports and Exports

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Input Suppliers

5.8.2 Producers

5.8.3 Collectors

5.8.4 Processors

5.8.5 Distributors

5.8.6 Retailers/Exporters

5.8.7 End-Consumers

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.2 Ethiopia

6.3 Australia

6.4 France

6.5 Morocco

6.6 Others



7 Competitive Structure



8 Fava Beans Processing

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Detailed Process Flow

8.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

8.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



9 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

9.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

9.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

9.3 Plant Machinery

9.4 Machinery Pictures

9.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

9.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

9.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

9.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

9.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

9.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

9.11 Other Capital Investments



10 Loans and Financial Assistance



11 Project Economics

11.1 Capital Cost of the Project

11.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

11.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

11.4 Taxation and Depreciation

11.5 Income Projections

11.6 Expenditure Projections

11.7 Financial Analysis

11.8 Profit Analysis



