Insights Into the World Syringes Market to 2024 - Rising Incidence of HAIs Propels Demand for Safety Needles & Syringes
May 29, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syringes: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Sterilizable Syringes
- Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes & Safety Syringes)
- Prefilled Syringes
The report profiles 90 companies including many key and niche players, such as:
- Abbott Laboratories Inc. (USA)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
- Cardinal Health Inc.(USA)
- Gerresheimer AG (Germany)
- Kawamoto Corporation (Japan)
- Medline Industries Inc. (USA)
- Merit Medical Systems Inc. (USA)
- Nipro Medical Corporation (USA)
- Retractable Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Schott AG (Germany)
- Smiths Medical (UK)
- Terumo Corp. (Japan)
- Terumo Medical Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Syringes - A Prelude
Current & Future Analysis
Asia-Central for Future Growth
Disposable Syringes Gain Wide Acceptance
Growing Emphasis on Prevention of Needle Stick Injuries Drives Demand for Safety Syringes & Needles
Government Regulations Push Demand for Safety Syringes
Rising Incidence of HAIs Propels Demand for Safety Needles & Syringes
Prefilled Syringes - A High Growth Market
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS, & ISSUES
Technological Advancements Spur Growth in the Syringes Market
Growing Need for Further Advancements in Safety Syringes
Biologic Drugs Boost the Demand for Prefilled Syringes
Industry Observes a Growing Trend towards Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes
Advancements in Material and Device Technology Drive Momentum
Patient Centric Designs Gain Attention
Companies Focus on Addressing the Problems Associated with Silicone Lubrication
New Materials Gain Attention
Prevention of Blood Borne Infections through Safety Pre-Filled Syringes
Dual/Multi-Chamber Syringes Gain Prominence Amid Rise in Number of Lyophilised Drugs
Diabetes Management and Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices
Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors
Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems
Industry Witnesses Rapid Shift from Glass to Plastic
Advancements in Manufacture of Pre-filled Syringes
Automation Speeds Up in the Syringes Industry
Filling and Stoppering
Inspection of Prefilled Syringes
Pain Free Shots - A Growing R&D Domain
Disposal of Syringes - A Primary Issue
Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes
Alternative to Syringes - Potential Threats
Insulin Infusion Pumps
Preloaded Insulin Pens
Pulmonary Drug Delivery
Long-Term Macro Growth Drivers
Global Healthcare Spending - A Review
Demographics Spell Opportunities
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Diseases and Disabilities: Foundation for Market Growth
Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace Unfurl the Market Potential
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics Contribute to Demand
Rise in Prevalence of Diabetes to Benefit Demand
Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in Dental Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Syringes
Types of Syringes
Sterilizable Syringes
Disposable Syringes
Conventional Syringes
Safety Syringes
Prefilled Syringes
Syringes by Capacity
Definition of Syringe Types by Application
Anesthesia Syringes
Angiographic Syringes
Blood Gas Syringes
Dental Syringes
Ear Syringes
Hypodermic Syringes
Insulin Syringes
Irrigating Syringes
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Relatively Concentrated Market
Global Prefilled Syringes Market
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Introductions/Approvals
SCHOTT Unveils syriQ BioPure Pre-Fillable Glass Syringes
NeoMed Launches Syringe to Syringe Coupler
Smiths Medical Introduces Medfusion Syringe Pump
BD Introduces the BD Ultra-Fine Micro Pen Needle
Hamilton Adds PSD/4 Smooth Flow to PSD/4 Precision Syringe Drive Product Family
Gerresheimer to Launch New Integrated, Passive Syringe
Baxter Introduces Enteral Nutrition ENFit Syringe
Gerresheimer Introduces Metal-Free Syringe
Symjepi Receives FDA Approval for New Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe
Medela to Market ENFit Low Dose Tip Enteral Syringes
Gerresheimer Unveils Metal-Free Syringe
Gerresheimer Markets New Integrated Safety Syringe
Baxter Introduces Enteral Nutrition ENFit Syringe and Accessory Line
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Terumo Receives GMP Certification for Manufacture and Filling of Plajex Pre-Fillable Syringes with I-Coating Stoppers
Terumo Expands Production Facilities for Pre-Filled Syringes
Genentech Wins FDA Approval for Lucentis Prefilled Syringe
Sandoz Buys Rights to Market Adamis' Symjepi Pre-Filled Syringe
Kyowa Receives Approval for Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Syringe [KKF] in Japan
SCHOTT Expands Production Capacity for Polymer Syringes
Medela Gains FDA Approval to Market ENFit Low Dose Tip Enteral
BD Completes Acquisition of C. R. Bard
Merit Medical to Acquire Certain Assets of BD
Catalent Enters into Agreement to Acquire Cook Pharmica
Cardinal Health to Acquire Medtronic Medical Supplies Business
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 90 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 103)
- The United States (52)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (26)
- France (1)
- Germany (11)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
- Middle East (2)
