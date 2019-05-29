Insights Into the World Syringes Market to 2024 - Rising Incidence of HAIs Propels Demand for Safety Needles & Syringes

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syringes: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Sterilizable Syringes

Disposable Syringes (Conventional Syringes & Safety Syringes)

Prefilled Syringes

The report profiles 90 companies including many key and niche players, such as:



Abbott Laboratories Inc. ( USA )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) Cardinal Health Inc.( USA )

) Gerresheimer AG ( Germany )

) Kawamoto Corporation ( Japan )

) Medline Industries Inc. ( USA )

) Merit Medical Systems Inc. ( USA )

) Nipro Medical Corporation ( USA )

) Retractable Technologies Inc. ( USA )

) Schott AG ( Germany )

( ) Smiths Medical (UK)

Terumo Corp. ( Japan )

) Terumo Medical Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Syringes - A Prelude

Current & Future Analysis

Asia-Central for Future Growth

Disposable Syringes Gain Wide Acceptance

Growing Emphasis on Prevention of Needle Stick Injuries Drives Demand for Safety Syringes & Needles

Government Regulations Push Demand for Safety Syringes

Rising Incidence of HAIs Propels Demand for Safety Needles & Syringes

Prefilled Syringes - A High Growth Market



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS, & ISSUES

Technological Advancements Spur Growth in the Syringes Market

Growing Need for Further Advancements in Safety Syringes

Biologic Drugs Boost the Demand for Prefilled Syringes

Industry Observes a Growing Trend towards Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes

Advancements in Material and Device Technology Drive Momentum

Patient Centric Designs Gain Attention

Companies Focus on Addressing the Problems Associated with Silicone Lubrication

New Materials Gain Attention

Prevention of Blood Borne Infections through Safety Pre-Filled Syringes

Dual/Multi-Chamber Syringes Gain Prominence Amid Rise in Number of Lyophilised Drugs

Diabetes Management and Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices

Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors

Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems

Industry Witnesses Rapid Shift from Glass to Plastic

Advancements in Manufacture of Pre-filled Syringes

Automation Speeds Up in the Syringes Industry

Filling and Stoppering

Inspection of Prefilled Syringes

Pain Free Shots - A Growing R&D Domain

Disposal of Syringes - A Primary Issue

Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes

Alternative to Syringes - Potential Threats

Insulin Infusion Pumps

Preloaded Insulin Pens

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Long-Term Macro Growth Drivers

Global Healthcare Spending - A Review

Demographics Spell Opportunities

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Diseases and Disabilities: Foundation for Market Growth

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace Unfurl the Market Potential

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics Contribute to Demand

Rise in Prevalence of Diabetes to Benefit Demand

Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in Dental Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Syringes

Types of Syringes

Sterilizable Syringes

Disposable Syringes

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

Prefilled Syringes

Syringes by Capacity

Definition of Syringe Types by Application

Anesthesia Syringes

Angiographic Syringes

Blood Gas Syringes

Dental Syringes

Ear Syringes

Hypodermic Syringes

Insulin Syringes

Irrigating Syringes



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Relatively Concentrated Market

Global Prefilled Syringes Market



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Introductions/Approvals

SCHOTT Unveils syriQ BioPure Pre-Fillable Glass Syringes

NeoMed Launches Syringe to Syringe Coupler

Smiths Medical Introduces Medfusion Syringe Pump

BD Introduces the BD Ultra-Fine Micro Pen Needle

Hamilton Adds PSD/4 Smooth Flow to PSD/4 Precision Syringe Drive Product Family

Gerresheimer to Launch New Integrated, Passive Syringe

Baxter Introduces Enteral Nutrition ENFit Syringe

Gerresheimer Introduces Metal-Free Syringe

Symjepi Receives FDA Approval for New Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe

Medela to Market ENFit Low Dose Tip Enteral Syringes

Gerresheimer Unveils Metal-Free Syringe

Gerresheimer Markets New Integrated Safety Syringe

Baxter Introduces Enteral Nutrition ENFit Syringe and Accessory Line



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Terumo Receives GMP Certification for Manufacture and Filling of Plajex Pre-Fillable Syringes with I-Coating Stoppers

Terumo Expands Production Facilities for Pre-Filled Syringes

Genentech Wins FDA Approval for Lucentis Prefilled Syringe

Sandoz Buys Rights to Market Adamis' Symjepi Pre-Filled Syringe

Kyowa Receives Approval for Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Syringe [KKF] in Japan

SCHOTT Expands Production Capacity for Polymer Syringes

Medela Gains FDA Approval to Market ENFit Low Dose Tip Enteral

BD Completes Acquisition of C. R. Bard

Merit Medical to Acquire Certain Assets of BD

Catalent Enters into Agreement to Acquire Cook Pharmica

Cardinal Health to Acquire Medtronic Medical Supplies Business



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 90 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 103)

The United States (52)

(52) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (9)

(9) Europe (26)

(26) France (1)

(1)

Germany (11)

(11)

The United Kingdom (5)

(5)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

(Excluding Japan) (13) Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zcy2v

