Insights into the Worldwide Copper Sulphate Market 2019-2024: APAC Dominates, Influenced by the Presence of Large Agricultural & Animal Husbandry Industries

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Sulphate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global copper sulphate market is currently being driven by a continuously increasing global population and an ever-growing demand for food. According to the report, this market grew at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2011-2018.



The report provides a comprehensive insight of the industry including its market breakup by region, market breakup by end-use, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook.



The report also gives an in-sight to the manufacturing process of copper sulphate covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, detailed process flow, the chemical reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.



The report has segmented the global copper sulphate market on the basis of its end-uses. Copper sulphate finds wide ranging applications encompassing a number of industries such as farming, animal husbandry, healthcare, industrial, etc. One of the biggest market for copper sulphate is the agricultural sector where it is employed majorly in fungicides, herbicides, fertilizers, etc. followed by the animal husbandry sector. In the healthcare sector, it is used in sterilizers and disinfectants. Other sectors include the adhesives, building, chemical, textiles industries, etc. where it is used to manufacture products like insecticides, wood preservatives and paints.



The report has also segmented the global copper sulphate market according to its key regions and finds that the Asia-Pacific region represents its biggest consumer. Influenced by the presence of large agricultural and animal husbandry industries, this region accounts for the majority of the total global consumption. Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe.



Based on the analysis of the global import and export data, the report finds that the United States represents the largest importer of copper sulphate accounting for around one fifth of the total global import volumes. The United States was followed by Australia, Indonesia, Canada and Malaysia. China is the world's largest exporter of copper sulphate accounting for around one fifth of the total global exports. The other major exporting countries were Russia, Mexico, South Africa and Chile.



Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Copper Sulphate Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Trade Data

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Asia Pacific

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East and Africa



7 Market by End-Use

7.1 Agriculture

7.2 Mining and Metallurgy

7.3 Chemicals

7.4 Construction

7.5 Healthcare



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Structure

8.1 Key Players



9 Copper Sulphate Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Detailed Process Flow

9.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates



10 Copper Sulphate Feedstock Market Analysis

10.1 Copper

10.2 Sulphuric Acid



11 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2j7zn6

