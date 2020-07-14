Insights on the 5G Infrastructure Global Market to 2025 - Surge in Demand for Mobile Services is Helping to Drive the Industry

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global 5G infrastructure market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global 5G infrastructure market to grow with a CAGR of 64.1% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on 5G infrastructure market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on 5G infrastructure market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global 5G infrastructure market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global 5G infrastructure market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings:



1. Drivers

Rising machine to machine communication in industries

Surge in demand for mobile services

Increasing demand for high speed and large network coverage

2. Restraints

The requirement of high initial capital expenditure in 5G infrastructure

3. Opportunities

Technological innovations and the adoption of 5G infrastructure in building smart cities

Segment Covered



The global 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, and end-user industries.



The Global 5G infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Macro Cell

Distributed Antenna System

The Global 5G infrastructure Market by Network Technology

Software Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

The Global 5G infrastructure Market by Chipset Type

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Other Chipset Types

The Global 5G infrastructure Market by End-user Industries

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Other End-user Industries

Company Profiles



Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Ericsson Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Other companies

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the 5G infrastructure market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the 5G infrastructure market to analyse the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global 5G infrastructure market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. 5G Infrastructure Market Highlights

2.2. 5G Infrastructure Market Projection

2.3. 5G Infrastructure Market Regional Highlights



3. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Communication Infrastructure

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Network Technology

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Chipset Type

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user Industries

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of 5G Infrastructure Market



4. 5G Infrastructure Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure

5.1. Small Cell

5.2. Radio Access Network (RAN)

5.3. Macro Cell

5.4. Distributed Antenna System



6. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Network Technology

6.1. Software Defined Networking (SDN)

6.2. Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

6.3. Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

6.4. Fog Computing (FC)



7. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Chipset Type

7.1. Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

7.2. Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

7.3. Other Chipset Types



8. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by End-user Industries

8.1. Automotive

8.2. Consumer Electronics

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. Other End-user Industries



9. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Region 2019-2025

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure

9.1.2. North America 5G Infrastructure Market by Network Technology

9.1.3. North America 5G Infrastructure Market by Chipset Type

9.1.4. North America 5G Infrastructure Market by End-user Industries

9.1.5. North America 5G Infrastructure Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure

9.2.2. Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by Network Technology

9.2.3. Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by Chipset Type

9.2.4. Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by End-user Industries

9.2.5. Europe 5G Infrastructure Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market by Network Technology

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market by Chipset Type

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market by End-user Industries

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure

9.4.2. RoW 5G Infrastructure Market by Network Technology

9.4.3. RoW 5G Infrastructure Market by Chipset Type

9.4.4. RoW 5G Infrastructure Market by End-user Industries

9.4.5. RoW 5G Infrastructure Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global 5G Infrastructure Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Intel Corporation

10.2.2. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.2.3. NEC Corporation

10.2.4. Qualcomm Inc.

10.2.5. Ericsson Inc.

10.2.6. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.2.7. Nokia Corporation

10.2.8. Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.2.9. Analog Devices, Inc.

10.2.10. Verizon Communications Inc.

10.2.11. Other Companies



11. Appendix

11.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



