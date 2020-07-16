Insights on the Automotive Chassis Global Market to 2024 - Strategic Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Chassis Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The material technologies in automotive chassis have undergone significant change in recent years, with wooden frame mounted on wooden panels mounted to carbon fiber chassis. The rising wave of new material technologies, such as aluminum, and magnesium are creating significant potential for automotive chassis in various vehicle platforms to provide strength to the structural integrity of the vehicle.



In this market, various material technologies such as steel, aluminum alloy, carbon fiber composite are used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. Advanced chassis design leads to weight reduction of vehicles, demand for vehicles with better mileage, and increase in sales of commercial vehicles are creating opportunities for various automotive chassis technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive chassis market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive chassis technology by material technology, application, and region.



Some of the automotive chassis companies profiled in this report include Continental, Zf, Magna, Schaeffler, Aisin Seiki, Cie Automotive, Tower International, Hyundai Mobis, F-Tech, Klt-Auto, AL-Ko, and Benteler.



Key Questions Answered:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive chassis market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive chassis market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive chassis market? What are the latest developments in automotive chassis technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this automotive chassis market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive chassis technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Chassis Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Automotive Chassis Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. High Strength Steel

4.2.2. Aluminum Alloy

4.2.3. Mild Steel

4.2.4. Carbon Fiber Composite

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Passenger Cars by Technology

4.3.1.1. Steel

4.3.1.2. Aluminum Alloy

4.3.1.3. Mild Steel

4.3.1.4. Carbon Fiber Composite

4.3.2. Light Commercial Vehicles by Technology

4.3.2.1. Steel

4.3.2.2. Aluminum Alloy

4.3.2.3. Mild Steel

4.3.2.4. Carbon Fiber Composite

4.3.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles by Technology

4.3.3.1. Steel

4.3.3.2. Aluminum Alloy

4.3.3.3. Mild Steel

4.3.3.4. Carbon Fiber Composite

4.3.4. Electric Vehicles by Technology

4.3.4.1. Steel

4.3.4.2. Aluminum Alloy

4.3.4.3. Mild Steel

4.3.4.4. Carbon Fiber Composite



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Automotive Chassis Market by Region

5.2. North American Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.3. European Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.4. APAC Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Automotive Chassis Technology Market

5.5. ROW Automotive Chassis Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Chassis Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Chassis Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Chassis Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Chassis Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Automotive Chassis Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Chassis Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Chassis Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Continental

9.2. Magna

9.3. Schaeffler

9.4. Aisin Seiki

9.5. Tower International

9.6. Hyundai Mobis

9.7. F-Tech

9.8. Klt-Auto

9.9. AL-Ko

9.10. Benteler



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rkiac

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

