Insights on the Automotive Power Steering Systems Global Market to 2028 - by Product Type, Vehicle Class, End-market and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive steering system is among the most integral parts installed in automobile vehicles. Steering systems allow the driver to control and maneuver the vehicle in the desired direction. The basic components of an automotive steering system include a steering wheel, steering column, universal joints, rack & pinion mechanism, and another control mechanism. Over the period of time, the overall automotive steering systems industry has witnessed a paradigm shift, in terms of the operating mechanism. The industry has evolved dynamically starting from rigid manual steering to flexible power-assisted steering systems. This provides easy maneuverability, better vehicle stability, and reduced driver fatigue. Additionally, power-assisted steering systems are designed to enhance fuel-efficiency, thereby driving the market penetration.



The overall automotive power steering systems market is primarily driven by the consistently growing automotive industry worldwide. With the rising discretionary income of the people worldwide, consumption of luxury and semi-luxury vehicles has risen considerably over the past couple of decades. Subsequently, automotive steering systems to have witnessed profound advancements in operating mechanism and comfort. Moreover, phasing out manual steering systems is another major factor propelling the demand for power steering systems. Due to continually growing automotive production along with demand for high-end vehicles, the market is set to continue growing steadily in the following years.



The report offers strategic insights into the global automotive power steering systems market along with the market size and estimates for the duration of 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of market segments based on product type, vehicle class, end-market and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographical regions. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. In addition, the report includes a section providing insights on the key trends followed in the market.



In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading automotive power steering system vendors, their business strategy analysis, market positioning, and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., JTEKT Corporation, ThyssenKrupp Presta AG, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG (TRW Automotive), China Automotive Systems, Inc., Mando Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc., Daimler AG and several others. Apart from the company profiles, the report includes a section covering the competitive landscape wherein the market positioning of the companies has been discussed. The section also provides a view of key business strategies adopted by the leading market players.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the automotive power steering systems industry

Comparative analysis for different segments for the years 2019 & 2028

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis including the positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Automotive Power Steering Systems Market

2.2 Global Automotive Power Steering Systems Market, By Product Type

2.3 Global Automotive Power Steering Systems Market, By Vehicle Class

2.4 Global Automotive Power Steering Systems Market, By End-market

2.5 Global Automotive Power Steering Systems Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, by Product Type

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 Electronic Power Steering (EPS)

4.3 Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

4.4 Electronic & Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)



Chapter 5 Global Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, by Vehicle Class

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Passenger Cars

5.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

5.5 Off-road Vehicles



Chapter 6 Global Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, by End-market

6.1 Market Analysis

6.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

6.3 Aftermarket



Chapter 7 North America Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028

7.2.1 Market Analysis

7.3 North America Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028

7.3.1 Market Analysis

7.4 North America Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By End-market, 2018 - 2028

7.4.1 Market Analysis

7.5 North America Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

7.5.1 U.S.

7.5.1.1 U.S. Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.5.1.2 U.S. Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.5.1.3 U.S. Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by End-market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.5.2 Canada

7.5.2.1 Canada Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.5.2.2 Canada Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.5.2.3 Canada Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by End-market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Europe Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.3 Europe Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028

8.3.1 Market Analysis

8.4 Europe Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By End-market, 2018 - 2028

8.4.1 Market Analysis

8.5 Europe Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

8.5.1 U.K.

8.5.1.1 U.K. Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.1.2 U.K. Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.1.3 U.K. Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by End-market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.2 Germany

8.5.2.1 Germany Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.2.2 Germany Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.2.3 Germany Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by End-market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.3 Russia

8.5.3.1 Russia Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.3.2 Russia Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.3.3 Russia Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by End-market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.4 Rest of Europe

8.5.4.1 Rest of Europe Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.4.2 Rest of Europe Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.4.3 Rest of Europe Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by End-market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028

9.2.1 Market Analysis

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028

9.3.1 Market Analysis

9.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By End-market, 2018 - 2028

9.4.1 Market Analysis

9.5 Asia Pacific Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

9.5.1 China

9.5.1.1 China Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.1.2 China Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.1.3 China Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by End-market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.2.1 Japan Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.2.2 Japan Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.2.3 Japan Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by End-market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.3 South Asia

9.5.3.1 South Asia Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.3.2 South Asia Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.3.3 South Asia Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by End-market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5.4.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.4.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by End-market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 RoW Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028

10.2.1 Market Analysis

10.3 RoW Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028

10.3.1 Market Analysis

10.4 RoW Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By End-market, 2018 - 2028

10.4.1 Market Analysis

10.5 RoW Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

10.5.1 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.5.1.1 MEA Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

10.5.1.2 MEA Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

10.5.1.3 MEA Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by End-market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

10.5.2 Latin America

10.5.2.1 Latin America Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

10.5.2.2 Latin America Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by Vehicle Class, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

10.5.2.3 Latin America Automotive Power Steering Systems Market Revenue, by End-market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH

11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.3 Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

11.4 JTEKT Corporation

11.5 ThyssenKrupp Presta AG

11.6 Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

11.7 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (TRW Automotive)

11.8 China Automotive Systems, Inc.

11.9 Mando Corporation

11.10 Delphi Automotive Plc.

11.11 Daimler AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsp46c

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

