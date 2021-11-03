Insights on the Blood Purification Equipment Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Baxter International, Asahi Kasei and Nikkiso Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Purification Equipment Market By Product, By Indication, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blood Purification Equipment Market size is expected to reach $19.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Blood purification refers to a method that includes blood withdrawal from the body of a patient into a machine or a device to eliminate impurities and send it back into the body. The market is expected to be fueled as blood purification plays a crucial part in various kidney & blood-related diseases. Developments in filtration & dialysis methods along with adsorption methods have boosted the adoption of these machines in various critical treatments. Blood purification machines find considerable application in renal or organ failures, plasmapheresis & immune-metabolic disorders.



Technological developments in blood purification machines will impact the market growth positively during the forecast period. Leading market players plan to launch innovative & advanced blood purification equipment. For example, companies like Jafron and NxStage have created various blood purification devices that have decreased the mortality rate in patients experiencing chronic kidney failure. Newly approved blood purification machines are highly sensitive & allow exhaustive observation. Moreover, these sophisticated blood purification equipment is economical & portable. Therefore, the above-mentioned aspects is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the next few years.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Portable and Stationary. The portable blood purification equipment segment obtained the significant revenue share in 2019 and is expected to maintain the same kind of trend in the next few years. Portable equipment is highly used by healthcare experts during the constant blood purification process. The portability of equipment enables effective treatment during emergency cases. Moreover, portable equipment is very compact & takes least space that further augments its adoption.



Indication Outlook



Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Renal Diseases, Sepsis and Other Equipments. In 2019, the renal disease segment obtained the maximum revenue share and is expected to emerge as a leading segment during the forecast period due to a surge in rates of renal disorders around the globe.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Dialysis Centers, Hospitals and Clinics and Other End Users. The clinics segment is expected to display a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Clinics are integrated with cutting-edge medical devices & equipment. Using blood purification services, clinics can provide speedier patient recovery as these clinics follow international regulations. The people who are currently going through renal failures are generally inclined towards blood purification from clinics that is expected to fuel the growth of the global market.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North American blood purification equipment market is expected to show major CAGR during the forecast years. The regional growth can be accredited to supportive demographic trends like the increasing geriatric population. A major segment of the geriatric population suffers from one or other types of chronic renal diseases that is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market. Moreover, the growth of the regional market is expected to be propelled by favourable government regulations regarding blood purification equipment.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Shanwaishan Medical Group, Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd., Infomed SA, and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by Product

3.1 Global Portable Market by Region

3.2 Global Stationary Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by Indication

4.1 Global Renal Diseases Market by Region

4.2 Global Sepsis Market by Region

4.3 Global Other Equipments Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by End User

5.1 Global Dialysis Centers Market by Region

5.2 Global Hospitals and Clinics Market by Region

5.3 Global Other End Users Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Baxter International, Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.1 Recent strategies and developments

7.2.1.1 Approvals

7.2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2.1.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4 Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5 Kaneka Corporation

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.6 Cerus Corporation

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expense

7.7 Shanwaishan Medical Group

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Infomed SA

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Financial Analysis

7.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.10.4 Research & Development Expense



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l74dvo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

