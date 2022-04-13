Insights on the Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Global Market to 2030 - Increase in R&D and Number of Pipeline Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market by Type, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer supportive care drugs market was valued at $19,633.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $24,407.6 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 2.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Cancer supportive care drugs are used to mitigate the harmful side effects of cancer treatment by protecting certain cells or organs. Cancer supportive care also known as palliative care is focused on relieving patients from side effects of cancer therapies. In cancer palliative care, supportive drugs are used to lessen the side effects of cancer treatments. In many cases, cancer treatments need to be stopped or doses need to lower due various reasons such as low blood cell counts.

In such cases, cancer supportive drugs such as CSFs enable patients to continue with cancer treatments as well as in other cases, it also allows higher doses of cancer therapies. Cancer being one of the leading causes of death worldwide, there has been increasing focus on cancer treatments. Many cancer treatments come with various side effects such as fatigue, pain, fertility problems, depression, heartburn, sexual problems, bone diseases and other side effects. With such side effects, there is preference to use supportive care drugs during cancer treatments.



The main driving factors that drive growth of the cancer supportive care drugs include, rise in prevalence of cancer and adverse effects associated with the use cancer drugs, as well as surge in global geriatric population. In addition, rise in uptake of biosimilars, and increase in government expenditure on healthcare further boost growth of the cancer supportive care drugs.

However, increase in advancements in targeted therapy drugs that have lesser side effects are discovered and preferred by the patients and doctors which is directly affecting the growth of the cancer supportive care drugs which hamper the growth of market. Furthermore, Stringent regulatory process for biosimilar approval is also expected to limit growth of the market. In contrast, increase in R&D and number of pipeline cancer supportive care drugs, high growth potential in untapped emerging economies are some factors which expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the cancer supportive care drugs.



The global cancer supportive care drugs is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By type, it is segmented into erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESA), granulocyte colony-stimulating factors (G-CSFs), antiemetics, bisphosphonates, opioids, NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal auto inflammatory drugs), and others. By application, the market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, stomach cancer, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online providers. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in prevalence of cancer and adverse effects associated with

use of cancer drugs

3.5.1.2. Surge in global geriatric population

3.5.1.3. Rise in uptake of biosimilars

3.5.1.4. Increase in government expenditure on healthcare

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Advancements in targeted therapy drugs

3.5.2.2. Stringent regulatory process for biosimilar approval

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in R&D and number of pipeline cancer supportive care drugs

3.5.3.2. High growth potential in untapped emerging economies

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact analysis on the cancer supportive care drugs



CHAPTER 4: CANCER SUPPORTIVE CARE DRUGS, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. ESAs (Erythropoiesis stimulating agent)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. G-CSFs (Granulocyte colony-stimulating factors)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Antiemetics

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Bisphosphonates

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Opioids

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal auto inflammatory drugs)

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast

4.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: CANCER SUPPORTIVE CARE DRUGS, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Breast Cancer

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Lung Cancer

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Colorectal

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Prostate

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Liver Cancer

5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Stomach

5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.2. Market analysis, by country

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: CANCER SUPPORTIVE CARE DRUGS, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospital Pharmacies

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Online Providers

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: CANCER SUPPORTIVE CARE DRUGS, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AMGEN INC.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.3. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance.

8.4. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK) (TESASRO)

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance.

8.5. HELSINN HEALTHCARE

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.6. HERON THERAPEUTICS

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JANSSEN GLOBAL SERVICES, LLC,)

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.8. MERCK KGAA

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.9. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG (SANDOZ)

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.10. TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance



