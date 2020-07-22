Insights on the Container Handling Equipment Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants
Jul 22, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Container Handling Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Container Handling Equipment market accounted for $7.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $11.52 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rise in cargo transportation across the globe and growth in international and intercontinental trade are the major factors driving market growth. However, a high capital cost of these equipments is restraining market growth.
Container handling equipments are vehicles such as the crane, truck, hoist, and many more which help in the process of shifting various goods from one place to another with fewer difficulties. With the innovation in technology, they are getting automated.
Based on equipment type, the ship-to-shore (STS) cranes segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are utilized for loading and unloading containers from larger ships that are completely reliant on the availability of these cranes. According to the Port Equipment Manufacturers' Association (PEMA), the demand for these cranes basically originates from medium and larger ports in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India in the Asia Pacific due to an increased container traffic. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high volume of cargo being transported from emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan and increasing government initiatives for support of export and developments in ports and equipment used in ports in countries.
Some of the key players profiled in the Container Handling Equipment Market include Amzone International Ltd, Cargotec, Cargotec Corporation, ELME Spreader, GEA Group, HYSTER, Nilkamal Limited, PINTSCH BUBENZER GMBH, Port Equipment Manufacturers Association PEMA, Port Finance International B.V., Satomas, STEELBRO, Stinis, TANDEMLOC Inc, Taylor Machine Works Inc ( The Taylor Group of Companies), Timars container handling equipment and VDL Groep bv.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Container Handling Equipment Market, By Engine Capacity
5.1 Introduction
5.2 7-10 Liter
5.3 5.4 >10 Liter
6 Global Container Handling Equipment Market, By Power Output
6.1 Introduction
6.2 201-300 kW
6.3 150-200 kW
6.4 >300 kW
6.5 <_50 />
7 Global Container Handling Equipment Market, By Tonnage Capacity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 71-100 Tons
7.3 41-70 Tons
7.4 10-4o Tons
7.5 <_0 />
8 Global Container Handling Equipment Market, By Propulsion Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hybrid
8.3 Electric
8.4 Diesel
9 Global Container Handling Equipment Market, By Equipment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automated RMG (ARMG) System
9.3 Automated RTG (ARTG) System
9.4 Mobile Harbor Crane (MHC)
9.5 Ship to Shore (STS) Crane
9.6 Terminal Tractor
9.7 Yard Cranes
9.7.1 Automated Stacking Crane (ASC)
9.7.2 Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) Crane
9.7.3 Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) Crane
9.8 Mobile Port Handling Equipment
9.8.1 Empty Container Handling Forklift Truck
9.8.2 Laden Forklift Truck
9.8.3 Reach Stacker
9.8.4 Straddle Carrier
10 Global Container Handling Equipment Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Railway Station
10.3 Sea Ports / Terminals
10.4 Yards / Landside
11 Global Container Handling Equipment Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Automotive
11.3 Aviation
11.4 Building and Construction
11.5 Chemical
11.6 E-commerce
11.7 Electronics and Semiconductor
11.8 Food and Packaging
11.9 Healthcare
11.10 Mining
12 Global Container Handling Equipment Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Amzone International Ltd
14.2 Cargotec
14.3 Cargotec Corporation
14.4 ELME Spreader
14.5 GEA Group
14.6 HYSTER
14.7 Nilkamal Limited
14.8 PINTSCH BUBENZER GMBH
14.9 Port Equipment Manufacturers Association PEMA
14.10 Port Finance International B.V.
14.11 Satomas
14.12 STEELBRO
14.13 Stinis
14.14 TANDEMLOC Inc
14.15 Taylor Machine Works Inc ( The Taylor Group of Companies)
14.16 Timars container handling equipment
14.17 VDL Groep bv
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7su2lv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets