Insights on the Delivery Robots Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Aethon, Boxbot and Nuro Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Delivery Robots Market Research Report by Component, by Load Carrying Capacity, by Number Of Wheels, by Safety Components, by Speed, by Industry, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Delivery Robots Market size was estimated at USD 198.46 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 260.30 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 31.49% to reach USD 1,026.11 million by 2026.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Delivery Robots Market, including Aethon Inc., ANYbotics AG, Boston Dynamics, Boxbot Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Cleveron AS, Effidence, Eliport, JD.com, Inc., Kiwi Campus Inc., Neolix, Nuro, Inc., Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific, Piaggio Fast Forward Inc., Robby Technologies Inc., Robomart, Inc., Savioke, Inc., Segway Inc., Starship Technologies, TeleRetail GmbH, and Udelv Inc..



