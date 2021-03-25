Insights on the Gas Analyzer Global Market to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas analyzer market reached a value of US$ 3.49 Billion in 2020. Gas analyzers are measuring instruments which help in determining the quantitative or qualitative composition of gas mixtures. Gas analysis and detection help in improving efficiency and safety and ensuring environmental compliance. They are used to provide essential data in numerous manufacturing, processing and materials research applications in chemicals, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. They are also employed in environmental monitoring, power generation and water treatment.



An increase in shale gas and tight oil explorations have stimulated the demand for gas analyzers worldwide as they are used to prevent corrosion in natural gas pipeline infrastructure. In addition, government legislation and the enforcement of occupational health and safety regulations have also mandated the use of gas analyzers in various industrial settings. This has further been supported by the rising awareness among individuals regarding the safety hazards of gas leaks and emissions. Apart from this, manufacturers are integrating gas analyzers with smartphones and other wireless devices to provide real-time monitoring, remote-control and backing up data logs. They are also introducing gas analyzers embedded with latest analyzing technologies. For instance, Emerson Electric has launched hybrid analyzers with Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) and Tunable Diode Laser (TDL) measurement technologies for emission monitoring and gas analysis. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global gas analyzer market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Currently, Asia Pacific dominates the global gas analyzer market, holding the largest share. This can be attributed to the growing applications of these analyzers in numerous industries and strict environmental conservation regulations laid by the governments in the region.



On assessing the import and export scenario of the market, the report finds that China is the biggest importer, whereas Germany holds the majority of the export shares.



Competitive Landscape:



The global gas analyzer market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the key players operating in the market are:

ABB Group

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Thermo Fishers Scientific

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global gas analyzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global gas analyzer market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gas analyzer market?

What are the key application segments in the global gas analyzer market?

What is the import and export trends of gas analyzer?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global gas analyzer market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global gas analyzer market?

What is the structure of the global gas analyzer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global gas analyzer market?

How are gas analyzers manufactured?

