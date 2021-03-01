Insights on the Global Air Freshener Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air freshener market is expected to grow by USD 2.78 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The product launches in the air freshener market is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Air Freshener Market by End-user, Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Air Freshener Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the individual users segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Air Freshener Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The UK and Germany are the key markets for air fresheners in Europe. Positive economic growth projections for Europe, rising disposable incomes and consumer spending and preference for high-quality and premium products will have a significant impact on air freshener market growth in this region.

Companies Covered:

Air Delights Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Spray/aerosol - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electric - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corporate office - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Car - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Individual users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Enterprise users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

