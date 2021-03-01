Insights on the Global Air Freshener Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio
Mar 01, 2021, 12:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air freshener market is expected to grow by USD 2.78 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The product launches in the air freshener market is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/air-freshener-market-industry-analysis
Air Freshener Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the individual users segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Air Freshener Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The UK and Germany are the key markets for air fresheners in Europe. Positive economic growth projections for Europe, rising disposable incomes and consumer spending and preference for high-quality and premium products will have a significant impact on air freshener market growth in this region.
Companies Covered:
- Air Delights Inc.
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
