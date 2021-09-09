Insights on the Global Frozen Food Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Threats | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen food is notably driving the frozen food market growth, although factors such as the frequent number of product recalls may impede the market growth.

The frozen food market report is segmented by product (frozen ready meals, frozen meat and poultry, frozen fish and seafood, frozen fruits and vegetables, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for frozen foods in North America.

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

BONDUELLE SA

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dr August Oetker KG

George Weston Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

