Insights on the Global Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
Apr 26, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global vegan ice cream market size is expected to grow by USD 601.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The expanding global vegan population base is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.
The vegan ice cream market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. This vegan ice cream market report further entails segmentations by Product (Take home, Impulse, and Artisanal) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
More details: www.technavio.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market-industry-analysis
Global Vegan Ice Cream Market: Geographic Landscape
North America had the largest market share in the vegan ice cream market in 2020, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The new product launches will significantly influence biofuels market growth in this region. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for vegan ice cream market in the region.
Companies Covered
- Bliss Unlimited LLC
- Danone SA
- General Mills Inc.
- Wells Enterprises Inc.
- Happy Cow Ltd.
- McDonald Corp.
- Nestle SA
- Tofutti Brands Inc.
- Unilever Group
- Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc
Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in vegan ice cream market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vegan ice cream market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vegan ice cream market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vegan ice cream market, vendors
