Insights on the Insomnia Global Market to 2030 - Rising Number of Sleep Disorders is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insomnia Market By Therapy Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global insomnia market was valued at $ 4,318.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 6,315.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Insomnia is a sleep disorder wherein people find it difficult to sleep or remain asleep. The symptoms for insomnia include, low stamina, daytime sleepiness, depression, and irritability. It is a highly prevalent disorder that affects millions of people globally. Insomnia-related conditions are caused due to disruption in circadian rhythm, chronic pain, hyperthyroidism, menopause, psychological stress, and other medical conditions. This disorder can be diagnosed in sleep laboratories by using various diagnostic devices.

The global insomnia market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to rise in depression and sleep disorders in growing number of population. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 280 million population across the globe were diagnosed with depression in 2020. People diagnosed with depression usually suffer from insomnia and excessive thinking.

Furthermore, rise in stress levels among youngsters have affected the quality of sleep and hence, led to an increase in growth of the insomnia market. However, side effects caused due to excessive use of sleep medication are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in funding for R&D activities in the sleep disorders sector is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market players.

The insomnia market is segmented into therapy type and region. By therapy type, the market is categorized into non-pharmacological therapy and pharmacological therapy. Depending on non-pharmacological therapy, it is further fragmented into hypnotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, medical devices, and other non-pharmacological therapy. On the basis of pharmacological therapy, it is segregated into prescription sleep aids and over-the-counter sleep aids.

Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

The key players operating in the global insomnia market include, Minerva Neurosciences Inc., Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eisai, Co. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Viatris (Mylan NV), and Zydus Cadila.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lva0

