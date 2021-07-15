Insights on the Multimodal Image Fusion Software Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Application and Geography
Jul 15, 2021
DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The multimodal image fusion software market was valued at US$ 298.29 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 552.30 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.00% from 2020 to 2028.
Increasing government and private spending on healthcare infrastructure is a major factor driving the multimodal image fusion software market. Healthcare spending by government and private organizations has been increasing over the years. These high spending across the world is enhancing the healthcare infrastructure and influencing the adoption of various technologically advanced solutions for improving their treatment plans and diagnostic procedures. At present, the US ranks first among developing countries in terms of healthcare spending. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data published in 2019, the US average healthcare spending was a whopping US$11,072 per capita. Similarly, in 2019, Switzerland had the second-highest healthcare spending, with nearly US$8,000 per capita expenditures, followed by Germany and Norway with per capita spending of about US$6,600 each. The other countries with high healthcare expenditure include Austria, Sweden, Netherlands, Canada, France, Ireland, Australia, Japan, Iceland, the UK, and Finland.
The COVID-19 outbreak has minimum or no impact on the global multimodal image fusion software market. The healthcare sector in many North American countries has remained unaffected during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the rising COVID-19 confirmed cases across the US, the UK, Germany, and India, the high prevalence of diseases other than other COVID-19 propels the demand for all healthcare equipment and solutions. For instance, according to Alzheimer Association as of 2020, there were ~5.8 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has a negligible impact on the demand for multimodal image fusion software
The global multimodal image fusion software market is segmented based on type and application, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into preclinical multimodal imaging and clinical multimodal imaging. Based on application, the multimodal image fusion software market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and academic and research institutes. By geography, the multimodal image fusion software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).
A few key players operating in the global multimodal image fusion software market and profiled in the market study are aycan Medical Systems; Brainlab; Bruker; FUJIFILM VisualSonics, Inc.; INFINITT; Mediso; Medtronic; NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP.; PerkinElmer Inc.; and ZEISS.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Government and Private Spending on Healthcare Infrastructure
5.1.2 Rising Numbers of Hospital and Diagnostics Centers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Associated Diagnostics Equipment
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Technological Developments in Medical Imaging
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Acute Diseases
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market Global Overview
6.2 Market Positioning - Five Key Players
7. Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market Breakdown, by Type, 2020 and 2028 (%)
7.3 Preclinical Multimodal Imaging
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Preclinical Multimodal Imaging Market Forecast and Analysis
7.4 Clinical Multimodal Imaging
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Clinical Multimodal Imaging Market Forecast and Analysis
8. Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market Breakdown, By Application, 2020 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Hospitals
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Hospitals Market Forecast and Analysis
8.4 Diagnostic Centre
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Diagnostic Centre Market Forecast and Analysis
8.5 Academic and Research Institutes
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Academic and Research Institutes Market Forecast and Analysis
9. Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market - Geographic Analysis
10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Multimodal Image Fusion Software Market
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 South America Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Product Development
12. Company Profiles
12.1 aycan Medical Systems, LLC
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Brainlab AG
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Bruker Corporation
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 FUJIFILM VisualSonics, Inc.
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 INFINITT North America Inc.
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Mediso Ltd
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 PerkinElmer, Inc.
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Carl Zeiss Meditec
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 MR Solutions Ltd.
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Intrasense SA
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
13. Appendix
