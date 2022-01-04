Insights on the Non-opioid Pain Patches Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 3M, AstraZeneca and Medtronic Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Research Report by Patch Type, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market size was estimated at USD 491.77 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 552.51 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.68% to reach USD 1,007.03 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Non-opioid Pain Patches Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market, including 3M Company, Abbott Laboratories Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, B Braun Melsungen A, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Eli Lilly and Co, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Merck KGaA, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer, Inc, Pfizer Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., TEH SENG Pharmaceutical Mfg. Co., Ltd., Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for non-opioid drugs for pain management

5.1.1.2. Growing inclination of healthcare professionals are towards non-opioid patches

5.1.1.3. Increasing chronic and acute pain related disorders

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Low adoption rate owing to unawareness

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. High investments in R&D of novel drugs

5.1.3.2. Favorable government initiatives towards non-addictive pain therapeutic solutions

5.1.3.3. Rising rate of addiction and severe side-effects related to the prolonged use of opioid medication

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Availability of alternative treatments

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Non-opioid Pain Patches Market, by Patch Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Capsaicin Patches

6.3. Diclofenac Patches

6.4. Ketoprofen Patches

6.5. Lidocaine Patches

6.6. Methyl Salicylate Patches



7. Non-opioid Pain Patches Market, by Distribution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Drug Stores

7.3. Hospitals

7.4. Online Pharmacies



8. Americas Non-opioid Pain Patches Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Non-opioid Pain Patches Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Non-opioid Pain Patches Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 3M Company

12.2. Abbott Laboratories Inc

12.3. AstraZeneca PLC

12.4. B Braun Melsungen A

12.5. Baxter International Inc.

12.6. Cardinal Health, Inc.

12.7. Eli Lilly and Co

12.8. Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.9. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

12.10. Johnson & Johnson

12.11. Medtronic PLC

12.12. Merck KGaA

12.13. Mylan N.V.

12.14. Novartis AG

12.15. PerkinElmer, Inc

12.16. Pfizer Inc.

12.17. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

12.18. TEH SENG Pharmaceutical Mfg. Co., Ltd.

12.19. Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd.

12.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

12.21. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4s5of

