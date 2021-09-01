Insights on the Optical Transport Network Global Market to 2029 - Next Generation Optical Transport Network Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Transport Network Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global optical transport network market is growing with a CAGR of 11.6% during forecast period. The increasing spending on digital marketing is one of the key forces which is up surging the growth in the global optical transport network market. The rapid increase in the corporate internet users and household users has opened new avenues with the increasing level of bandwidth requirement all over the world. Extensive technological developments such as 100G bandwidth technology; beyond 100G bandwidth technology; and, intelligible core networks are boosting the adoption of Optical Transport Network (OTN).

Increasing Internet Use Is the Key Market Booster

The sudden upsurge in the number of internet users has brought about paradigm shift in the industry; and, it is demanding a whole new level of bandwidth requirement from the network world. It has been observed that there is a 550% rise in bandwidth demand owing to the shift to cloud and a 720% rise in bandwidth to encourage IP video across fixed and mobile networks. This will result in a 320% rise in the amount of traffic in the core network. The constant demand for enhanced bandwidth has encouraged telecom operators to search for a transport solution that reduces their whole cost of ownership. Optical Transport Network (OTN) switching offers telecoms with an effective approach. Due to rapidly increasing internet consumption by households or residential users is one of the further major driving factor for the growth of the Optical transfer network market.

Well Proven Benefits of WDM Tech is Escalating the Market Adoption

The market report has been segmented on the basis of components, technology, services and type of user. Each segment has been thoroughly discussed both qualitatively and quantitatively, with focus on the market value and growth for the major sub-segments. The report holds a detailed description of the major regions of the globe i.e. North America, Europe, APAC and ROW. Major countries of each region have been thoroughly discussed by providing the market size and estimations, market determinants, government regulation and segmentation analysis. The report covers in-depth analysis of impact of COVID 19 on market revenues across geographies. The optical transport network market of wavelength division multiplexer is anticipated to rise with a CAGR of about 9.7% during the year 2021-2029. Wavelength division multiplexer (WDM) technique multiplexes different optical carrier signals on a single optical fiber with the help of laser lights of different wavelength. This technology enables bidirectional communication on a single fiber strand with multiplication of signal capacity. WDM technology has several benefits that include multiple connections over one fiber that reduces the requirement of fiber plant. Other benefits include fiber redundancy and managed fiber service.

The communication service providers and network operators To Evidence Increased Opportunities

A communications service provider is one who transport information electronically e.g. Telecommunications service providers. The term includes public and private company in the telecom satellite, Internet, cable, and managed service businesses. As the telecom network is growing every day, carrying more traffic and have to support various service and application. OTN enables efficient and cost effective way to scale these networks. It provides multiple service provider to synergize in order to leverage each other's network to improve coverage and enables flawless end-to-end service. The communication service providers and network operators segment is growing with a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2021-2029. Network Design & Optimization service is a major component which make sure that our network is able to manage high level of data traffic brought on by users behavior as maintaining quality of service and users experience. Network Design & Optimization can be deployed to across industry sectors - from food, beverage, high-tech, consumer durable and apparel to life science, aerospace and defense. The Network Design & Optimization service segment is growing with a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecasted period 2021 to 2029

NA Remains the Largest Market, However, APAC is the Fastest Growing Market

The North American optical transport network market was the largest market globally due to numerous factors. These include advancement in technology and rise of usage of internet over wireless gadgets and increase in high speed data transmission and data traffic. However, few factors such as spectrum crises is hampering the market potential of North American optical transport network market. North America is the region in the world with the highest monthly usage for data per active smartphone subscription. This trend will continue in the coming years. Globally, North America accounted for 21% of the global internet traffic as of 2016. More than 90% of the North American population has access to internet. Of this majority of the internet users belong to the U.S. Internet users amongst age group, between 15-24 years and 55 years & above are amongst highest users in North America with an average 45% in 2020. IP traffic in North America reached 59.1 Exabyte per month (EB) by 2020, growing at an average 19% per annum. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for the optical transport network devices market. It is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories?

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions?

What is the key impact of Covid-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the optical transport network market?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

Who are the key players in the operational predictive maintenance market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

