Insights on the Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

This report focuses on orthopedic biomaterials market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the orthopedic biomaterials market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the orthopedic biomaterials? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Orthopedic biomaterials market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider orthopedic biomaterials market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The orthopedic biomaterials market section of the report gives context. It compares the orthopedic biomaterials market with other segments of the orthopedic biomaterials market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, orthopedic biomaterials indicators comparison.

Major players in the orthopedic biomaterials market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Victrex PLC (Invibio Ltd.), Globus Medical Inc., CAM Bioceramics B.V., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Exactech Inc., Collagen Matrix Inc., Evonik Industries AG, and Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM Biomedical B.V.).



The global orthopedic biomaterials market is expected to decline from $12.64 billion in 2019 to $11.43 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9.67%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Several medical care facilities in affected countries have been completely closed or have been only providing minimal treatment for emergency cases. The orthopedic surgeries have been postponed and, in some cases, cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown.



The orthopedic biomaterials market comprises of revenue generated by establishments from the manufacturing and sales of orthopedic biomaterials. Orthopedic biomaterials are materials intended to be inserted in the human body as constituents of devices designed to perform certain biological functions by either substituting or repairing various tissues, such as bones, cartilage, ligaments, tendons, and others.



North America was the largest region in the global orthopedic biomaterials market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



3D printing of orthopedic implants is one of the recent developments in the orthopedic biomaterials market. 3D printing technology is used to produce a large range of medical equipment, such as those with complicated structures or characteristics to suit a patient's particular anatomy. 3D printing of orthopedic implants enables the design of more natural anatomical shapes, as well as the design of porous bone replacement scaffolds that can be easily integrated into the design of the implant. This allows natural bone regeneration to generate higher reliability of the implant. 3D printing of orthopedic implants is a trend in the orthopedic biomaterial market that is attracting many players. For instance, Evonik, a Germany-based chemical company has invested in Meditool, a Chinese based 3d printed implant start-up that produces models and implants by using polyether ketone (PEEK) polymer supplied by Evonik.



The orthopedic biomaterials market covered in this report is segmented by material type into ceramics & bioactive glasses; calcium phosphate cement; polymers; metal; composites and by application into orthopedic implants; joint replacement/reconstruction; bio-resorbable tissue fixation; orthobiologics; viscosupplementation.



The rise in the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders is expected to drive the orthopedic biomaterials market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, musculoskeletal conditions are the leading contributor to disability worldwide. About 20-33% of the population suffer from a musculoskeletal disability. Musculoskeletal disorders induce fractures, swelling and discomfort in the joints, ligaments and tendons that cause movement disabilities. The burden of musculoskeletal conditions is known to increase with age. The sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the Decade of Healthy Ageing 2020-2030 have called for increased global attention and action on musculoskeletal health. Biomaterials are used to treat these disorders. Hence, the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders is projected to drive the orthopedic biomaterials market.



