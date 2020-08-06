Insights on the Packaging Testing Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Testing - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Packaging Testing market accounted for $9.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $27.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include an increase in product recalls, an increase in the requirement for durable products, a stringent regulatory environment, the innovation of novel technologies, growing demand for packaged products and increasing awareness due to unauthorized usage of recycled materials. However, the high cost of packaging testing and lack of standard regulations are restraining market growth.



Packaging testing refers to a process of analyzing the characteristic or property involved in the packaging. It is usually a physical test where a qualitative or quantitative procedure is involved to ensure the best packaging. The tests are performed to determine the characteristics of packaging when exposed to various real-world conditions and demands. This method is effective to ensure the best packaging for products and helps lower the total cost of logistics. This process is also beneficial in identifying appropriate protection levels and reducing the amount of required packaging materials.



By end user, the food & beverage segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to an increase in food safety awareness among consumers and growth in the number of packaging and labeling mandates in various regions. The rising demand for processed food has fueled the demand for food packaging material used for food & beverage products, thereby generating attractive opportunities for the packaging testing market. Packaging testing services reduce the risk of food contamination and diseases due to faulty packaging of food products.



On the basis of geography, The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the significant-growing market during the forecast period, due to emerging countries, globalization of trade and rapid industrialization in the region. The requirement for packaging testing has grown in the region in recent years, owing to an increase in consumer awareness in the Asia-Pacific region regarding the safety of packaging for various products, especially food, healthcare and cosmetics. China is a potential market for packaging testing due to various factors such as the expanding population, rising disposable income levels, growing export of packaging materials and increasing consumer demand for convenience foods.



Some of the key players in packaging testing market include Eurofins Scientific SE, Tv Sd AG, ALS Limited, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Campden BRI, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., OMIC USA Inc., Mrieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Cryopak (Integreon Global), Turner Packaging Limited, Nefab Group, EMSL Analytical, Inc. and National Technical Systems, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Packaging Testing Market, By Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Paper & Paperboard

5.3 Metal

5.4 Glass

5.5 Plastic



6 Global Packaging Testing Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microbiological

6.3 Physical

6.4 Chemical



7 Global Packaging Testing Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chromatography-Based

7.3 Physical Tests

7.4 Spectroscopy & Photometric-Based

7.5 Shock Test

7.6 Temperature Testing

7.7 Drop Test

7.8 Vibration Test

7.9 Other Technologies

7.9.1 Shelf Life Testing

7.9.2 Compression Testing

7.9.3 Atmospheric Temperature Testing



8 Global Packaging Testing Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.3 Household and Personal Care Products

8.4 Food & Beverage

8.5 Agrochemicals

8.6 Automobile

8.7 Environmental

8.8 Transportation

8.9 Consumer Goods

8.10 Industrial

8.11 Healthcare



9 Global Packaging Testing Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Eurofins Scientific SE

11.2 Tv Sd AG

11.3 ALS Limited

11.4 SGS SA

11.5 Bureau Veritas SA

11.6 Intertek Group PLC

11.7 Campden BRI

11.8 Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

11.9 OMIC USA Inc.

11.10 Mrieux Nutrisciences Corporation

11.11 Cryopak (Integreon Global)

11.12 Turner Packaging Limited

11.13 Nefab Group

11.14 EMSL Analytical, Inc.

11.15 National Technical Systems, Inc.



