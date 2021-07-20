Insights on the Pea Protein Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pea Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pea protein market reached a value of US$ 704 Million in 2020. Pea protein is a high-quality source of protein derived primarily from yellow peas. Rich in essential nutrients such as arginine and branched-chain amino acids, it has a neutral taste and is sold in various forms such as powder, bar and milk. It finds wide applications in the food industry where it is used as a food additive, dietary supplement and dairy protein alternative. A rich source of iron, it is an entirely vegan food option which can be easily digested by the body without any bloating, unlike most other protein supplements. However, its consumption can have a reaction in people with an allergy to peas or peanuts.



The growing trend of vegan- and vegetarianism is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Since the consumption of red meat has been linked to the development of several heart-related diseases, it is encouraging consumers to seek non-meat protein options. Products containing pea protein have thus become a preferred choice for such consumers as it is an ideal alternative to meat-based sources of protein. Furthermore, it is gluten- and dairy-free owing to which it serves as a suitable option for people who suffer from lactose intolerance or gluten allergy. It also forms an integral part of several weight-management and sports nutrition products which are becoming popular among health-conscious consumers. Moreover, rising disposable incomes leading to rising health and wellness expenditures is also driving the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pea protein market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global pea protein market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global pea protein market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Axiom Foods, Inc., Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing, Nutri-Pea Limited, Roquette Freres, Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd, Sotexpro SA, The Scoular Company, Naturz Organics, Fenchem, Glanbia Plc, etc.



