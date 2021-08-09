Insights on the PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Global Market to 2028 - by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market by Component, Deployment Model, and Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discrete manufacturing is a type of manufacturing process that creates products differentiated by individual units and assembles parts in a prescribed process to produce a distinct item such as smartphones. Product lifecycle management helps improve product quality and reliability. In addition, PLM provides accurate bill of materials (BOM) to manufactures, which helps them to detect errors at a faster speed and reduce delivery time. Furthermore, most manufacturing has a multi-step assembly process and PLM helps companies to monitor production processes and provide decision support to operators, which enhances growth of the market.



Increase in demand for discrete manufacturing and PLM software by various SMEs and rise in adoption of Industrial IoT among manufacturing industries boost growth of the global PLM in discrete manufacturing market. In addition, rise in digital transformation in various industries across different developing nations positively impacts growth of the market. However, high investments and integration costs hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the surge in demand for cloud-based PLM software and emergence of smart factories and smart manufacturing across the globe is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global PLM in discrete manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment mode, it is categorized on-premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into automotive & transportation, industrial machinery & heavy equipment's, high-tech & consumer electronics, aerospace & defense and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the PLM in discrete manufacturing market analysis are ANSYS, Inc., Arena Solutions, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Infor, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Synopsys Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the global NFC payment market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Growth in focus on building smart factories and smart products

3.3.1.2. Increase in demand for discrete manufacturing and PLM software from various SMEs

3.3.1.3. Surge in adoption of industrial IoT among manufacturing industries

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Higher investment and maintenance costs

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Increase in integration of PLM solutions with IoT platform

3.3.3.2. Growth in demand for cloud-based PLM to streamline new product development processes

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on PLM in discrete manufacturing market

3.4.1. Impact on market size

3.4.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.4.3. Economic impact

3.4.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.4.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: PLM IN DISCRETE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Service

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: PLM IN DISCRETE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-premise

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: PLM IN DISCRETE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Large Enterprises

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. SMEs

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: PLM IN DISCRETE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. Overview

7.2. Automotive & transportation

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. High-Tech & Consumer Electronics

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Aerospace & Defense

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: PLM IN DISCRETE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Key player positioning analysis, 2020

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Competitive dashboard



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. ANSYS INC.

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. R&D expenditure

10.1.7. Business performance

10.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. AUTODESK INC

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. R&D Expenditure

10.2.6. Business performance

10.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. AVEVA GROUP PLC

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.3.5. Business performance

10.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. DASSAULT SYSTEMES

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. R&D Expenditure

10.4.6. Business performance

10.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. INFOR

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. R&D Expenditure

10.5.7. Business performance

10.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. ORACLE CORPORATION

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.6.6. R&D Expenditure

10.6.7. Business performance

10.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. PTC

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. R&D Expenditure

10.7.7. Business performance

10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. SAP SE

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. R&D Expenditure

10.8.7. Business performance

10.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. SIEMENS AG (SIEMENS PLM SOFTWARE)

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. R&D expenditure

10.9.7. Business performance

10.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. SYNOPSYS, INC.

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. R&D Expenditure

10.10.7. Business performance

10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

