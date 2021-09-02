Insights on the Specialty Fuel Additives Global Market to 2026 - Players Include BASF, Clariant and Ecolab Among Others
Sep 02, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Fuel Additives Market Research Report by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market size was estimated at USD 6,509.69 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 6,793.24 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.69% to reach USD 8,572.31 Million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Specialty Fuel Additives Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market, including Afton Chemical Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, ANGUS Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Company, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chemours Company, Chemtura Corporation, Chevron Oronite SA, Clariant AG, Clariant International Ltd, ConocoPhillips, Croda International plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Ecolab, EURENCO, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Infineum International Limited, Innospec, Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay S.A, and Total SE.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increased awareness of negative impacts of harmful fuel deposits on engines
5.1.1.2. Growing awareness of environmental safety
5.1.1.3. Improve your combustion efficiency
5.1.1.4. Reducing costly repair & maintenance
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Added expense over engine oil
5.1.2.2. Rise in demand for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles
5.1.2.3. Growing initiatives to promote electric vehicles
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Stringent emission control regulations by government
5.1.3.2. Increased demand for Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Growing demand for alternative fuels like compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG)
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Specialty Fuel Additives Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Antioxidants
6.3. Cetane Improvers
6.4. Cold Flow Improvers
6.5. Corrosion Inhibitors
6.6. Deposit Control Additives
6.7. Lubricity Improvers
7. Specialty Fuel Additives Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Aviation Turbine Fuel
7.3. Diesel
7.4. Gasoline
8. Americas Specialty Fuel Additives Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Specialty Fuel Additives Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Specialty Fuel Additives Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Afton Chemical Corporation
12.2. Albemarle Corporation
12.3. ANGUS Chemical Company
12.4. Baker Hughes Company
12.5. BASF SE
12.6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
12.7. Chemours Company
12.8. Chemtura Corporation
12.9. Chevron Oronite SA
12.10. Clariant AG
12.11. Clariant International Ltd
12.12. ConocoPhillips
12.13. Croda International plc
12.14. Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd
12.15. Dow Chemical Company
12.16. Eastman Chemical Company
12.17. Ecolab
12.18. EURENCO
12.19. Evonik Industries AG
12.20. Exxon Mobil Corporation
12.21. Infineum International Limited
12.22. Innospec
12.23. Lubrizol Corporation
12.24. Solvay S.A
12.25. Total SE
13. Appendix
