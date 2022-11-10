Insights on the Squalene Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Cosmetics and Personal Care is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Squalene Market by Source, End-user Industry, Company, and Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global squalene market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The major factors include increase in demand for cosmetics and personal care. Nowadays, people are more into skin care and cosmetic products such as creams, lotions, bath oils and foundations, especially women.

Squalene gets directly absorbed by human skin and is used as hydrating, cleansing and moisturizing compound in skin care products. It has various properties such as anti-aging, antioxidant, and UV protection. The other factors supporting the market's growth are rise in consumption of dietary supplements, increasing awareness of nutritional and health benefits and upsurge in demand for natural and organic ingredient.

Additionally, eye appealing marketing and packaging strategies offers lucrative opportunities to the market players in upcoming years.



Growth In Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industries



Squalene has wide range of applications in cosmetics, and pharmaceutical due to its beneficial properties such as anti-aging, UV protection and antioxidants. Due to the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry, the growth of the squalene market is expected. Squalene is used in pharmaceutical industries such as to boost the active ingredient present in vaccines, in ointments as spreading agent, in treatment of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and care products.

In addition, demand for squalene is growing as people are more into personal care and hygiene. Squalene is used as cleansing, hydrating and moisturizing compound in various skincare products such as lotions, hair conditioners, foundations, creams, and lipsticks. Thus, in turn, a significant growth in squalene market is projected in the forecast period.



Increasing Awareness of Nutritional and Health Benefits



Growing awareness of nutritional and health benefits among masses, is increasing the demand for squalene market, globally. Rising consumption of the squalene due to its health benefits and greater nutritional content is also one of the key factors for growing squalene market.

Over the past few years, people have started to emphasize on their wellbeing. They have started making healthy choices such as including various dietary supplements which use squalene as key ingredient, which aids in the prevention of asthma, psoriasis, arthritis, and to reduce cholesterol levels, plasma sterol levels. Due to the rising demand of squalene, considerable growth of the squalene market is expected in upcoming years.



Increase in R&D activities



Extensive research and development (R&D) activities in biotechnology sector is propelling the growth of squalene market. Due to the increase in R&D activities, potential application of squalene in various fields is studied. For instance, laboratory studies have verified that squalene is suitable to be used as major immune booster ingredient.

The research and development associated to the therapeutic use of squalene as adjunctive therapy in a variety of cancers are expected to offer opportunities for the squalene market over the coming years. Growth in R&D activities in pharmaceuticals industry and increasing popularity in nutraceuticals is likely to support the growth of the squalene market.



Market Segmentation



The global squalene market is segmented into source, end-user, and company. Based on source, the market is divided into animal-based squalene, plant-based squalene, biosynthetic squalene. Based on end-user, the market is divided into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising demand of cosmetic products and increasing consumption of dietary supplements in the country.



Market Players



Amyris, Inc, Merck KGaA, Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co., Ltd., Sophim, Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda, Cibus Ltd., Arbee Biomarine Extracts Pvt Ltd, Nucelis LLC, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, and Gracefruit Limited are some of the leading companies operating in the market.

