Insights on the Thin-Film Battery Global Market to 2027 - by Technology, Battery Type, Voltage Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin-Film Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thin-film battery market reached a value of US$ 463.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 1917.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 28.99% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the publisher is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Thin-film batteries are solid-state batteries which implies that they use both solid electrodes and a solid electrolyte. These batteries are very distinctive when compared to other batteries as they are just a few hundred nanometers thick. Thin-film batteries contains a cathode and an anode along with an electrolyte and separator between the two just like any other conventional battery. They are thin in comparison to other batteries that are available in the market.

The electrode material used in these batteries is layered which implies that there is no need to add layers during the construction of the battery. The electrodes improve the overall performance of the battery and also increases its ability to function in different ranges which make thin-film batteries highly compatible to be used in different applications. Additionally, these batteries come with a great number of benefits, like they leave smaller footprints, are lower in cost, have high energy density, and are light in weight. The flat shape of thin-film batteries makes them more compatible with emerging technologies.



The thin-film battery market is exhibiting strong growth catalyzed by a rapid rise in the use of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices. With consumers being more technology-friendly, the demand for such electronic devices is witnessing robust growth. The steady increase in the usage of devices like smartwatch and fitness bands is making the consumption of thin-film batteries even more appropriate. Additionally, thin-film batteries are flat-shaped and are perfect to be incorporated in smaller and thinner devices which further enhances their demand in the market. Being reliable, inexpensive, and smaller in size these batteries can be easily incorporated in our day to day wearable electronic devices. Thin-film batteries have a great battery backup, as a result of which, they are appropriate for devices with low-power consumption.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Blue Spark Technologies, BrightVolt, Enfucell Oy, STMicroelectronics N.V., Cymbet Corporation, Imprint Energy, Ilika PLC, LG Chem, Ltd, Paper Battery Company and Jenax Inc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global thin-film battery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the thin-film battery industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global thin-film battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global thin-film battery industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global thin-film battery industry?

What is the breakup of the global thin-film battery market on the basis of technology?

What is the breakup of the global thin-film battery market on the basis of battery type?

What is the breakup of the global thin-film battery market on the basis of voltage type?

What is the breakup of the global thin-film battery market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global thin-film battery market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global thin-film battery market?

What is the structure of the global thin-film battery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global thin-film battery market?

How are thin-film batteries manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Thin-Film Battery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Battery Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Voltage Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.4 Manufacturing

5.11.5 Marketing

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Key Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure

5.13.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Thin-Film Lithium

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Thin-Film Lithium Polymer

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Zinc-Based Thin-Film

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Battery Type

7.1 Rechargeable

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Disposable

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Voltage Type

8.1 Below 1.5V

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 1.5V to 3V

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Above 3V

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Smart Cards and RFID

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Medical Applications

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Smart Wearables

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Wireless Sensor Network Systems

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Portable Electronics

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 Thin-Film Battery Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Blue Spark Technologies

12.3.2 BrightVolt

12.3.3 Enfucell Oy

12.3.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.

12.3.5 Cymbet Corporation

12.3.6 Imprint Energy

12.3.7 Ilika PLC

12.3.8 LG Chem, Ltd

12.3.9 Paper Battery Company

12.3.10 Jenax Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3t77yd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets