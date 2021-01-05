Insights on the Variable Frequency Drive Global Market to 2028 - by Drive Type, Voltage Range, Application, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Variable Frequency Drive Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of this strategic research study is to offer industry investors, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them make informed strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the global Variable Frequency Drive market.



Growing focus of end user organizations to enhance energy efficiency and business productivity is driving growth of the variable frequency drive market across the globe. Also, compatibility of advanced variable frequency drives with existing motors is increasing the uptake across various end user verticals. Further, broadening application area is expected to increase the adoption of variable frequency drives such as AC, DC and servo drive, propelling market growth. However, technical irregularities associated with these drives are expected to hamper growth of the variable frequency drive market. Additionally, high cost of deployment is impeding the adoption of variable frequency drive with medium voltage, especially in developing regions.



This report analyzes the global variable frequency drive market in terms of drive type, application, service, end user, and geography. The global variable frequency drive market has been segmented based on drive type into alternating current (AC) drive, direct current (DC) drive and servo drive. By voltage, the market is bifurcated into low range and medium range. On the basis of application, the global variable frequency drive market is segmented into pump, fan, compressor, conveyor, HVAC, and other application. Based on end user, the market is classified into oil & gas, food processing, automotive, mining & metals, pulp & papers, and others. The global variable frequency drive market covers major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.



Major players operating in the variable frequency drive market follow the strategy of operational expansion in order to enhance their production capacity, market presence and customer base. Also, acquisition and mergers to expand geographical and market share is another major strategy adopted by key vendors in the variable frequency drive market. Some of the prominent players identified in the variable frequency drive market are Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., American Electric Technologies Inc. (AETI), GE Energy Power Conversion, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., and Schneider Electric.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Snapshot



3. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Analysis

3.1. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges



4. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Drive Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.1.1. AC Drive

4.1.2. DC Drive

4.1.3. Servo Drive



5. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Voltage Range, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.1.1. Low Range

5.1.2. Medium Range



6. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Comparative Analysis

6.1.1. Pump

6.1.2. Fan

6.1.3. Compressor

6.1.4. Conveyor

6.1.5. HVAC

6.1.6. Others



7. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By End User, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Comparative Analysis

7.1.1. Oil & Gas

7.1.2. Food Processing

7.1.3. Automotive

7.1.4. Mining & Metals

7.1.5. Pulp & Papers

7.1.6. Others



8. Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Geography, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.1. Comparative Analysis

8.1.1. North America

8.1.2. Europe

8.1.3. Asia Pacific

8.1.4. Rest of the World



9. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.1. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Drive Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.2. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Voltage Range, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By End User, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.5. North America Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.1. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Drive Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.2. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Voltage Range, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.3. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.4. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By End User, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.5. Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



11. Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

11.1. Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Drive Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

11.2. Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Voltage Range, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

11.3. Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

11.4. Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By End User, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

11.5. Asia Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



12. Rest of World Variable Frequency Drive Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

12.1. Rest of World Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Drive Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

12.2. Rest of World Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Voltage Range, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

12.3. Rest of World Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

12.4. Rest of World Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By End User, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

12.5. Rest of World Variable Frequency Drive Market Revenue, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



13. Company Profile

13.1. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

13.2. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.3. Siemens AG

13.4. ABB Ltd.

13.5. American Electric Technologies Inc. (AETI)

13.6. GE Energy Power Conversion

13.7. Hitachi Ltd.

13.8. Honeywell International Inc.

13.9. Johnson Controls Inc.,

13.10. Schneider Electric



