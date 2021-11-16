Insights on the Water Soluble Polymer Global Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Growth and Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Soluble Polymer Market Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Water-soluble polymers are materials that maintain the ability to be solvent in water. It substances that disperse, dissolve, or swell in water and, thus, modify the physical properties of aqueous methods in the form of thickening, gelation, or emulsification/stabilization. Water-soluble polymers cover many highly varied families of natural or synthetic origin products and have numerous uses



Global Water Soluble Polymer Market will be US$ 45.86 Billion by 2027

The water-soluble polymers industry includes various types Polyacrylamide & Copolymers, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Guar Gum & Derivatives, Gelatin, Casein, Polyacrylic Acid and Others. The polyacrylamide & copolymers segment is growing consistently. The primary reasons for this growth are its characteristics like good thermal stability, non-toxic nature, high miscibility and good solubility. Besides, Guar gum, which is primarily used in paper pulp hydration with much potential, is expected to grow globally. It will significantly grow in developing economies due to its low price and easy availability



Factors Driving Water Soluble Polymers Industry

In addition, an increase in demand for water-soluble polymers in water treatment plants across the globe majorly drives the water-soluble polymer market. Enhanced oil recovery of crude oil has gained massive adoption in the petroleum industry, increasing the demand for water-soluble polymers. Rising consumption owing to superior properties, including mild odour, quick-drying, inflammable, and eco-friendly, will propel industry growth



Global Water Soluble Polymer Industry will grow with a CAGR of 5.16% during (2020-2027)



Besides, natural or synthetic origin material has been widely used in many applications like detergents & households, water treatment, paper making, petroleum, and others. The water treatment industry is the primary user of water-soluble polymers due to vast potable water requirements worldwide. Natural polymeric flocculants have been used in water purification processes for many decades as coagulant aids or floc builders, after the addition of inorganic coagulants like alum, iron salts or lime. Further, the household & detergent products use water-soluble polymer as an anti-redeposition agent and consider these products' demand globally



Global Water Soluble Polymer Market Size was US$ 32.25 Billion in 2020

Growing water and wastewater treatment, shale gas development in the North America region, expanded use of nutraceutical commodities in the United States on account of rising health awareness, and booming food & beverages sector in the various areas of the country are set to increase the demand for water-soluble polymers and their end-use products in the United States. Furthermore, Europe is likely to show substantial growth due to the rapid consumption of water-soluble polymers in personal care, detergents, and the oil & gas sector in the U.K., Germany, and Spain



COVID-19 Impact on Water-Soluble Polymer Industry

The global impacts of the COVID-19s are already there, significantly affecting the Water Soluble Polymer market in the year 2020. This pandemic impacted the different end-user industries growth rate and supply chain, poignant government rules and regulations on polymer usage will prevent the growth of the water-soluble polymer market. However, future looks bright and we expect good growth in future



Key Players Analysis

The global water-soluble polymer industry is fragmented in nature, with several players accounting for a less share in the market. Some of the market's main players studied include Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings, DuPont, LG Chem's, Basf Se, and Kuraray



