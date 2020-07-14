Insights on the Worldwide Railway AC Units Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Jul 14, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Railway AC Units Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The railway ac units market is poised to grow by $ 2.31 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on the railway ac units market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in urban mobility solutions and requirement of environmental and sustainable transport mode driving green railways. In addition, growth in urban mobility solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The railway ac units market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the efficient and clean AC solutions for railways as one of the prime reasons driving the railway ac units market growth during the next few years.
The railway ac units market covers the following areas:
- Railway ac units market sizing
- Railway ac units market forecast
- Railway ac units market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railway ac units market vendors that include Booyco Engineering (Pty) Ltd., Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Knorr-Bremse AG, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Subros Ltd., The DC AIRCO COMPANY BV, Toshiba Corp., and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.. Also, the railway ac units market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Rapid transit vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Railroad cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Booyco Engineering (Pty) Ltd.
- Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Knorr-Bremse AG
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- Subros Ltd.
- The DC AIRCO COMPANY BV
- Toshiba Corp.
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
