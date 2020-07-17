Insights on the Worldwide Seed Cotton Industry to 2025 - Asia-Pacific is one of the Largest Markets

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Seed Cotton Market - Segmented by Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seed cotton market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Cottonseed and cotton lint together constitute the seed cotton. Owing to the fluctuation in the prices of Bt Cotton, cotton seed companies halt the supplies. For example, cotton seed companies in India protested against the Government's plan to cut down prices by 7.5%.



Key Market Trends



Cotton Seed Companies in India no Longer Need NOC from License Providers



The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights authority has abandoned the condition of the no-objection certificate from license providers for developing new varieties based on the previous technology. The waiver is expected to open an ample number of opportunities for many cotton seed companies to develop hybrid cotton seed varieties. The no-objection certificate greatly hindered the growth of small- and medium-sized seed companies who were deprived of an access to the technology.



Asia-Pacific is one of the Largest Markets



China and India are the two largest seed cotton producers. China produced 10,100,000 metric ton of cottonseed in 2018, while India produced 9,527,000 metric ton of seed cotton in 2016.India held 68.5% of the market share of the Asia-Pacific market, in 2019. About 22 % of cotton production comes from India and it stands first in terms of production and second in terms of exports, after the United States. In order to sustain the same market position, India must increase its productivity. To improve cottonseed production, people are treating cotton seeds with calcium oxhychloride.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 North America

5.1.1 United States

5.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis

5.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Mexico

5.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis

5.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Spain

5.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis

5.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.2 Greece

5.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis

5.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.3 Asia- Pacific

5.3.1 India

5.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis

5.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.3.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.3.2 China

5.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis

5.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.3.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.3.3 Pakistan

5.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis

5.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.3.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.3.4 Turkey

5.3.4.1 Production Analysis

5.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis

5.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.3.4.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.4 Africa

5.4.1 Egypt

5.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis

5.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.4.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.2 Nigeria

5.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis

5.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.4.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.3 South Africa

5.4.3.1 Production Analysis

5.4.3.2 Consumption Analysis

5.4.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.4.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.4.3.5 Price Trend Analysis



6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdnr10

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

