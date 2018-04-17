OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO Eric Isham said, "Inspire FCU's new website is the best example of what we are capable of producing thus far - The site is unarguably stunning. The executive team at Inspire FCU had a clear vision of what they wanted and I believe we executed that vision flawlessly. This is the new standard for design and user interface in the credit union industry."

Inspire Federal Credit Union Vice President Brian Phillips said, "We wanted a website that was user friendly and easy to navigate to provide our members with a seamless and engaging experience. The website accomplishes just that, with mobile responsiveness to ensure our members have a pleasant experience on all of their devices. OMNICOMMANDER was able to deliver on our needs, making the transition to a new website quick and convenient with little to no impact to our membership".

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran owned and operated credit union website design, social media and marketing firm. With a focus on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has the exact same user interface. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption while observing ADA guidelines on accessibility for disabled members.

For more information, visit OMNICOMMANDER on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Inspire Federal Credit Union

Inspire Federal Credit Union is a progressive financial institution that has been serving the financial needs of the Bucks County community for over 80 years. Inspire is led by a team of industry professionals, who collectively have nearly 150 years of experience in their field of expertise serving a membership of over 15,000 members.

Contact: Aleah Reaves, 850.269.7111, aleah@omnicommander.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspire-federal-credit-union-selects-omnicommander-for-website-design-and-hosting-300631255.html

SOURCE OMNICOMMANDER