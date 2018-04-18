InspireHUB Technologies Announced as Winner in Innovation in 2018 Business Excellence Awards

Accepting the Innovation Award sponsored by Union Gas, InspireHUB Co-Founder, Karolyn Hart, said: "The innovation behind the IHUBApp was a result of working alongside our clients to provide solutions to their real-world business needs. That included creating new ways to engage with their audience without using email and without using a traditional native app." Hart explains, "This is why we started developing in the web app space. When Google introduced what would become Progressive Web Apps we were one of the first to integrate because we needed the technology to fill a huge pain point for clients. As they say 'necessity is the mother of invention'!"

Integrating PWA Technology into InspireHUB's platform (the IHUBApp) allowed InspireHUB the privilege of introducing a number of organizations to PWA Technology including the first charity in North America, Special Olympics International (2015) for its Unified Relay Across America event, the first PWA to be used at the Kakuma Refugee Camp (2015) by a group of women entrepreneurs, and the first municipality in North America (the Town of Tecumseh in 2016). PWA technology has been adopted by the largest brands in the world including Twitter, Instagram, Uber, Pinterest, Starbucks, Forbes, Wired and more.

Hart is appearing as a keynote speaker at the "Samsung Create" conference and talking to more than 200 designers and developers about the pioneering work InspireHUB has done using PWA.

InspireHUB has been featured in Reader's Digest, SD Times, GCN.com and Digital Home. Co-founder Karolyn Hart has also been featured in The Globe and Mail, CBC, The Chicago Tribune and the Daily Mail and was recently celebrated as one of 99 Limit Breaking Female Founders in Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global.

About InspireHUB Technologies Inc.: Through the IHUBApp, InspireHUB has revolutionized how organizations engage their audience by building a collaboration engagement platform that helps to reduce email fatigue while increasing audience engagement. Built-in engagement tools help with everything from HR to Event Management. InspireHUB can be found on the web at www.inspirehub.com.

