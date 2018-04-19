SEATTLE, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Inspirus Credit Union welcomes Bob Niles as Commercial Lending Administrator.

Niles comes to Inspirus with more than 20 years of experience in commercial lending. In his tenure, he has closed more than $200,000,000 in commercial real estate loans in Washington and throughout the West Coast.

Bob Niles, Commercial Lending Administrator at Inspirus Credit Union (pronounced inspire us).

In his role at Inspirus, Niles will work with investors to understand their financial goals and help them meet those objectives through commercial lending.

"Bob comes to Inspirus with a wealth of knowledge and a passion for helping people meet their financial needs," said Inspirus Credit Union Senior Vice President Douglas Grout. "He has already helped clients meet their business objectives, and we look forward to Bob continuing to support the communities we serve."

Inspirus Credit Union offers a variety of commercial real estate loans at competitive marketplace rates. Offering commercial loans with maturities of 10 to 15 years, and amortizations from 25 to 30 years, Inspirus serves a wide variety of clients. Click here for more information and to contact Bob Niles.

Niles has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from California State University at Fullerton. He is married and has three grown children and lives in Spokane, Wash. Niles enjoys jogging, snow skiing, and spending time with his grandchildren across the Pacific Northwest.

About Inspirus Credit Union

Inspirus Credit Union (pronounced inspire-us) is where banking benefits education. When members use Inspirus for their financial services, they are furthering the credit union's mission and increasing contributions to Washington's education community. Nearly 80,000 member-owners share a passion for education that connects them to Inspirus and Washington classrooms. The credit union is a not-for-profit financial institution that returns earnings to members through lower loan rates, higher returns on deposit, and donates time, talents, and dollars to the communities it serves. With $1.2 billion in assets, Inspirus operates branches in Seattle, Spokane, and Lynnwood. Inspirus Credit Union is a 2017 winner of The Puget Sound Business Journal's Corporate Champion Awards, honoring their contributions to education. For more information, visit inspirusCU.org.

