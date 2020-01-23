Instant Home Sale Offers now available in Brooklyn, Queens and on Long Island - Mackenzie Rae Team

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Home Sale Offers Comes to Long Island, Queens and Brooklyn. The Mackenzie Rae Team (MRT), a Sales Team at Century 21 American Homes, now provides sellers a cash offer and quick closing, eliminating the conventional house sale process. Typically, a seller needs to wait months for offers from potential buyers. MRT Real Cash Offers eliminates all the hassle by providing a quick way to cash out on a house. There is no longer the need to handle repairs and upgrades or hope that a buyer's loan comes through.

To achieve this, MRT has partnered with investors who will provide a cash offer to any home seller in their footprint. All cash offers are subject to inspection and are valid for 30 days from the delivery of the offer. "Because of the size of our team and company we are able to provide cash offers in a market area that other companies have not been able to penetrate. Coupled with our extensive historical data and predictive analytics our offers are more in line with the market areas and conditions our customers are selling in," says data specialist, Eric Uzzo

MRT Real Cash Offers is a natural extension of the services offered to real estate owners in the New York area. There are many reasons sellers need to close quickly and the traditional sales process does not allow for it. Through partnerships, local knowledge, technology and a strong internal team the Mackenzie Rae Team has been able to apply their proprietary analytics to any property in Brooklyn, Queens, and on Long Island, and provide sellers an offer that is both competitive and hassle free.

"We are really excited about the launch of MRT Real Cash Offers. The team has pulled together experts in Finance, Analytics, Construction and of course Residential Real Estate to ensure they are providing a relevant and needed service to our customers," says Mike Litzner, Broker Owner of Century 21 American Homes "While we have always worked with sellers who needed to cash out quickly, the Mackenzie Rae Team now provides a way to formally and professionally offer this unique service."

MRT Real Cash Offers is a resource by local investors who are experts in the residential real estate market.

About The Mackenzie Rae Team (MRT) – Century 21 American Homes

CENTURY 21 American Homes has been a valued CENTURY 21 company since 1996. The company has offices in the New York metropolitan area of Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island.

Press Contact:

Mike Litzner

5167968900

mltizner@c21amhomes.com

Website: https://mackenzieraeteam.com/real-cash-offers/

SOURCE Mackenzie Rae Team

Related Links

http://mackenzieraeteam.com

