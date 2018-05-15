Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Insteel Industries, Inc.

14:00 ET

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IIIN) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share on the Company's common stock payable on June 29, 2018 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2018. 

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

IIIN - D

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insteel-industries-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300643488.html

SOURCE Insteel Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.insteel.com

Also from this source

Apr 23, 2018, 06:30 ET Insteel Industries Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Mar 22, 2018, 14:00 ET Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Insteel Industries, Inc.

14:00 ET